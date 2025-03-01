Broncos Favorites to Land $93 Million Award-Winning Trade Candidate

The Denver Broncos are an increasingly strong speculative landing spot for All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver Cooper Kupp if the Los Angeles Rams trade him.

As of February 27, DraftKings gave them the best odds to land Kupp if he is traded.

“The Denver Broncos are the early favorite to land the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year at +300, with the Detroit Lions (+550) and Washington Commanders (+650) rounding out the top three,” Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam wrote on February 27.”

Kupp, 31, caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024. He was a member of the Rams’ Super Bowl team in 2021. Kupp also won Offensive Player of the Year that season.

However, the Rams informed Kupp that they will attempt to trade him this offseason.

The Broncos would have to consider several factors, not the least of which being current WR1 Courtland Sutton. Sutton is in the final year of a two-year, $27.5 million contract and held out of minicamp in 2024.

Kupp will likely need a new contract, which could ruffle the feathers for a player the Broncos want to keep, Sutton, if a trade and new contract for the Rams wideout gets done first.

Cooper Kupp Trade Market Not Materializing for Rams

Kupp is heading into Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract. He has earned $93.5 million in his career. His contract remains a potential hurdle for the Rams to clear, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported it was surmountable.

“The executives I’ve been texting with today do believe that Cooper Kupp will have a market because he’s quarterback-friendly, he can make contested catches, he’s still the smartest guy on any field he steps on, and he’s a hard worker that can set a tone with a new franchise. But we might not be talking about a robust market because of the age, the declining production, some of the injuries,” Fowler reported on “NFL Live” on February 4.

“He’s due $20 million next year. $5.5 million of that is guaranteed. I don’t doubt that the Rams would eat some of the money to facilitate a trade, so that could certainly help matters.”

Fowler did not link Kupp to the Broncos but The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue did.

“Teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers (who inquired about Kupp before the trade deadline), Kansas City Chiefs or Denver Broncos could be fits where he’d see a decent volume of targets,” Rodrigue wrote on February 17.

The Broncos have been the betting favorites to trade for Kupp on DraftKings, though their previous odds were lower at +450.

Their increasing odds could coincide with a potential waning asking price.

Broncos Trade Pitch Lands Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Kupp could be coming into his next situation motivated after expressing his disagreement with the Rams’ decision to trade him. This Heavy Sports trade proposal would bring the former receiving triple crown winner to Denver.

Broncos get:

Cooper Kupp

Rams get:

2025 fourth-round pick (No. 121)

Kupp’s trade market value is unclear, but the Broncos can be picky.

“Recent trades of receivers who were past their peak but still considered potential top talents would include DeAndre Hopkins (2nd round pick), Julio Jones (2nd round pick and a 4/6 swap) and a half year of Davante Adams (3rd round pick),” Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald wrote on February 4. “Hopkins and Jones had multiple cost effective years remaining on their contracts while Adams was mainly a one year rental.”

The Broncos have already proven they can succeed with their young receivers if the Rams demand a second-round pick for Kupp.

“They should not trade Kupp for anything less than a solid Day 2 pick,” ESPN’s Benjamin Solak wrote on February 28. “We’ve almost certainly seen the near-floor of Kupp’s health and availability — he was fighting injury for much of this past season — and there’s a chance his play improves after a restful offseason.”

The Broncos could always try waiting to see if the Rams release Kupp instead of a trade.