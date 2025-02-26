Rams Projected to Land Record-Setting Champion During Offseason

Cooper Kupp’s tenure with the Los Angeles Rams is on track to end this offseason after the organization informed the wide receiver they planned to trade him. While the Rams could pursue a veteran, drafting Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka could make more sense.

The Rams hold the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales projected the Rams to select the Buckeyes star in the outlet’s group-effort mock draft.

“I considered going offensive line here due to the state of the Rams’ tackle positions, but they also need to rebuild the receiving corps. Cooper Kupp is on the way out, and Demarcus Robinson is slated to be a free agent,” Morales wrote on February 25. “Even with those two in the fold, it was clear in the back half of last season that the Rams needed more playmaking at the position. So the Rams pair the dependable, productive Egbuka with Puka Nacua.”

The Buckeyes’ all-time receptions leader, Egbuka had 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. It was his second season with over 1,000 yards and 10 TDs. He is one of two receivers in school history with two 1,000-yard seasons.

He logged at least four receptions and 51 yards in six straight contests to close his final season at Ohio State.

Egbuka posted a 6-64-1 line in the National Championship Game.

Emeka Egbuka Compared to Rams Rival

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlien ranked Egbuka as the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2025 class. Zierlien also compared Egbuka to his former Buckeyes teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who the Seattle Seahawks selected with the No. 20 overall pick in 2023.

Smith-Njiga posted a 100-1,130-6 line during the 2024 regular season.

“Fluid athlete with good size and quality ball skills who works primarily from the slot. Egbuka runs his routes with tempo and pace. He does a nice job of influencing coverage when needed,” Zierlien wrote in his pre-draft profile.

“Egbuka’s baseball background shows up with his laser-focused ball-tracking and ability to make sudden adjustments to bring throws in for a safe landing.”

Egbuka is also a solid blocker.

“He’s not elusive or sudden after the catch but is competitive and can squeeze out additional yardage,” Zierlien wrote. “Egbuka projects as an early starter at slot for teams running heavy amounts of three-wideout sets.”

According to Sumer Sports, LA used 11 personnel at the second-highest rate last season.

Rams Must Bolster WR Room

Even if Kupp and the Rams reconcile and agree on an adjusted contract that keeps the one-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion in LA, the front office must add to their receiver corps this offseason.

Nacua is 23. The rest of the Rams’ wide receivers under contract – Drake Stoops, Jordan Whittington, Quintez Cephus, and Xavier Smith – range from 24 to 27.

Kupp, 31, does not fit the current group’s trajectory. He remains productive though.

Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024. He was one of 25 receivers to post at least those numbers, per Stathead. However, he finished the season on a downturn with a 4-53-0 line from Weeks 15 through 17.

Kupp did not score, but he had 90 yards on six grabs in eight targets in the postseason. He had 61 yards on five catches in the NFC Divisional Playoff.