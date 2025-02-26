Hi, Subscriber

Rams Projected to Land Record-Setting Champion During Offseason

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Emeka Egbuka, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before facing the Indiana Hoosiers.

Cooper Kupp’s tenure with the Los Angeles Rams is on track to end this offseason after the organization informed the wide receiver they planned to trade him. While the Rams could pursue a veteran, drafting Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka could make more sense.

The Rams hold the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales projected the Rams to select the Buckeyes star in the outlet’s group-effort mock draft.

“I considered going offensive line here due to the state of the Rams’ tackle positions, but they also need to rebuild the receiving corps. Cooper Kupp is on the way out, and Demarcus Robinson is slated to be a free agent,” Morales wrote on February 25. “Even with those two in the fold, it was clear in the back half of last season that the Rams needed more playmaking at the position. So the Rams pair the dependable, productive Egbuka with Puka Nacua.”

The Buckeyes’ all-time receptions leader, Egbuka had 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. It was his second season with over 1,000 yards and 10 TDs. He is one of two receivers in school history with two 1,000-yard seasons.

He logged at least four receptions and 51 yards in six straight contests to close his final season at Ohio State.

Egbuka posted a 6-64-1 line in the National Championship Game.

Emeka Egbuka Compared to Rams Rival

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Los Angeles Rams

GettyJaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during warm-ups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlien ranked Egbuka as the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2025 class. Zierlien also compared Egbuka to his former Buckeyes teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who the Seattle Seahawks selected with the No. 20 overall pick in 2023.

Smith-Njiga posted a 100-1,130-6 line during the 2024 regular season.

“Fluid athlete with good size and quality ball skills who works primarily from the slot. Egbuka runs his routes with tempo and pace. He does a nice job of influencing coverage when needed,” Zierlien wrote in his pre-draft profile.

“Egbuka’s baseball background shows up with his laser-focused ball-tracking and ability to make sudden adjustments to bring throws in for a safe landing.”

Egbuka is also a solid blocker.

“He’s not elusive or sudden after the catch but is competitive and can squeeze out additional yardage,” Zierlien wrote. “Egbuka projects as an early starter at slot for teams running heavy amounts of three-wideout sets.”

According to Sumer Sports, LA used 11 personnel at the second-highest rate last season.

Rams Must Bolster WR Room

Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

GettyPuka Nacua #17 and Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams come to the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills.

Even if Kupp and the Rams reconcile and agree on an adjusted contract that keeps the one-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion in LA, the front office must add to their receiver corps this offseason.

Nacua is 23. The rest of the Rams’ wide receivers under contractDrake Stoops, Jordan Whittington, Quintez Cephus, and Xavier Smith – range from 24 to 27.

Kupp, 31, does not fit the current group’s trajectory. He remains productive though.

Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024. He was one of 25 receivers to post at least those numbers, per Stathead. However, he finished the season on a downturn with a 4-53-0 line from Weeks 15 through 17.

Kupp did not score, but he had 90 yards on six grabs in eight targets in the postseason. He had 61 yards on five catches in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Los Angeles Rams Players

Davis Allen's headshot D. Allen
AJ Arcuri's headshot A. Arcuri
Tutu Atwell's headshot T. Atwell
Steve Avila's headshot S. Avila
Stetson Bennett's headshot S. Bennett
Bobby Brown's headshot B. Brown
Quintez Cephus's headshot Q. Cephus
Blake Corum's headshot B. Corum
Kamren Curl's headshot K. Curl
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Justin Dedich's headshot J. Dedich
Kevin Dotson's headshot K. Dotson
Cobie Durant's headshot C. Durant
Ethan Evans's headshot E. Evans
Tony Fields's headshot T. Fields
Braden Fiske's headshot B. Fiske
Emmanuel Forbes's headshot E. Forbes
Neville Gallimore's headshot N. Gallimore
Jimmy Garoppolo's headshot J. Garoppolo
A.J. Green's headshot A. Green
Nick Hampton's headshot N. Hampton
Rob Havenstein's headshot R. Havenstein
Jack Heflin's headshot J. Heflin
Tyler Higbee's headshot T. Higbee
Michael Hoecht's headshot M. Hoecht
Jake Hummel's headshot J. Hummel
Tanner Ingle's headshot T. Ingle
Brennan Jackson's headshot B. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Alaric Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Desjuan Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
John Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Shaun Jolly's headshot S. Jolly
Joshua Karty's headshot J. Karty
Derion Kendrick's headshot D. Kendrick
Kamren Kinchens's headshot K. Kinchens
Cooper Kupp's headshot C. Kupp
Quentin Lake's headshot Q. Lake
Cam Lampkin's headshot C. Lampkin
KT Leveston's headshot K. Leveston
Beaux Limmer's headshot B. Limmer
Hunter Long's headshot H. Long
Warren McClendon's headshot W. McClendon
Jaylen McCollough's headshot J. McCollough
Conor McDermott's headshot C. McDermott
Dylan McMahon's headshot D. McMahon
Larrell Murchison's headshot L. Murchison
Puka Nacua's headshot P. Nacua
Eli Neal's headshot E. Neal
Joe Noteboom's headshot J. Noteboom
David Olajiga's headshot D. Olajiga
Colby Parkinson's headshot C. Parkinson
Troy Reeder's headshot T. Reeder
Ronnie Rivers's headshot R. Rivers
Demarcus Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Christian Rozeboom's headshot C. Rozeboom
Cody Schrader's headshot C. Schrader
Xavier Smith's headshot X. Smith
Omar Speights's headshot O. Speights
Matthew Stafford's headshot M. Stafford
Drake Stoops's headshot D. Stoops
Keir Thomas's headshot K. Thomas
Tre Tomlinson's headshot T. Tomlinson
Kobie Turner's headshot K. Turner
Jared Verse's headshot J. Verse
Josh Wallace's headshot J. Wallace
Alex Ward's headshot A. Ward
Jordan Whittington's headshot J. Whittington
Kyren Williams's headshot K. Williams
Darious Williams's headshot D. Williams
Ahkello Witherspoon's headshot A. Witherspoon
Charles Woods's headshot C. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Rams Projected to Land Record-Setting Champion During Offseason

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x