Former Lions Teammate Does Not Hold Back on Matthew Stafford, Rams Coach

According to one former teammate, Matthew Stafford was not simply a passenger in the Los Angeles Rams’ decisive loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

The reigning MVP was part of the problem, if not the driver of the bus.

“Rams, total dud. Sluggish. We’re not paid to talk about jet lag and travel plans; I have no idea. But I do know this: Matthew Stafford, coming off of the MVP season, one of the worst games that I’ve seen him play in years. Statue in the pocket, pick, terrible decision-making, forcing the football, refusing to move, could not find any rhythm,” Orlovsky said during a segment on the Rams on “Get Up” on September 11.

“This is an offense that should have been completely in sync given what they brought back off of last year, and the only part of their offense that played well is the interior offensive line.”

Orlovsky also called Stafford’s interception during the contest “stupid, ignorant, selfish,” drawing criticism from Awful Announcing for “trying too hard to prove he can criticize” the Rams star.

Stafford finished the night with 155 passing yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception on 15-of-25 passing (60%). The former No. 1 overall pick and Detroit Lions star–where Orlovsky was once his backup–has had one other performance with a similar state line in his career, per Stathead.

Stafford had a 154-0-1 line on 60.9% completion against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That was in Week 7 of the 2024 season. The Rams’ 7 points on Thursday were their fewest in the Stafford era.

In other words, two of Stafford’s worst games ever have come within the past two-plus seasons. Despite all of that, though, Orlovsky directed even more ire toward the other side of the football at the Rams’ defense.

Dan Orlovsky ‘Concerned’ for Chris Shula

Orlovsky appeared to suggest that Stafford and the Rams’ ineffective offense in Week 1 “ain’t the flaw and this is not the concern. I am very concerned about that defense, and I’m very concerned about their defensive coordinator.”

That would be Chris Shula, and Orlovsky said the issue has been over “the last four games.”

“With all kinds of talent, they have stunk. Bryce Young lit them up. Caleb Williams lit ’em up. Sam Darnold lit them up. Brock Purdy lit them up.

Orlovsky did not stop there, also expressing his concerns during an appearance on another morning sports talk show.

“I do have concerns off of last night, and two specifically about the Rams. One: All offseason, its, ‘Do the Rams have a weakness?’ My answer has been no. I don’t feel that way anymore. I’m concerned about their defensive coordinator,” Orlovsky said on “First Take” on September 11.

“This isn’t the team that has lacked talent over the last four games defensively. Myles Garrett was completely ghosted by Kyle Shanahan, and there was nothing done by Chris Shula, the defensive coordinator, to change things up or try to create some form of an advantage. In the last four games, going back to last season, this defense, on third down, has given up a QBR of 98.3. Perfect is 100. They have 2 sack on third down. That is an issue. That is over two years, a carryover. I’m not blaming that just on travel, okay?”

Myles Garrett Takes More Criticism

Orlovsky was also taken aback by Myles Garrett’s admission that he is not healthy, saying, “I think it’s more than that [him speaking about his poor debut]. I think he’s telling us something more than that.

“This was one game. He was the defensive player of the year last year and broke the sack record.”

Orlovsky, referring to Garrett’s knee injury in training camp, said, “Maybe that injury …, maybe it’s lingering. For him to say that? Stands out to me.”

Garrett has faced heavy criticism for his performance, failing to record even 1 pressure in some metrics. That does not excuse Stafford and the Rams’ offense, though. It will take a full-team effort to overcome the mental sting of this loss.