NFL Issues Statement on Matthew Stafford Amid Rams Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Rams’ decision to grant Matthew Stafford’s agent – Jimmy Sexton – permission to speak with other teams may have had an unintended ripple effect.

The NFL believes that a meeting between Stafford and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in Montana, as Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore reported on February 25, does not constitute tampering.

The league believes the Rams “gave permission” for such contact.

Chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy declined to address the details of the encounter. The decision could certainly have lasting effects across the league.

“‘Not getting into when/where/how/if there was a meeting,’ McCarthy said via email correspondence, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on February 27. “‘But there’s no issue here as the club gave permission.’”

With that aspect of the matter apparently settled, the stage is set for the Rams and Stafford to make a final determination on whether or not they want to continue together on all fronts.

Money, as is often the case, looms large as a potential sticking point.

Rams’ Decision on Matthew Stafford Expected Soon

The Rams are racing the clock on a decision about Stafford’s future with the organization. The two sides still appear far enough apart on their “biggest issue” that trade speculation continues to dominate headlines.

Stafford has two years remaining on his four-year, $160 million contract. Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear he wants the QB back.

The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer expects a decision could come down soon.

“If things drag out, there is a soft deadline coming—$4 million of the $27 million in cash Stafford is due in 2025 will come in the form of a roster bonus on March 14,” Breer wrote on February 27. “My guess is this gets done before then, because the legal tampering period kicks off on March 10, and the league year starts on March 12, so the best thing for the Rams and other teams involved, and Stafford himself, is to have finality by then.”

“Once the sides here reach that point, then I think we start to hear more on the other dominoes (Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, etc.) on this year’s market.”

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1895310716338602322

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported Stafford is seeking $50 million annually.

“This is a money issue, and Matthew Stafford wants to be paid what he thinks he’s worth,” Schrager reported on “Good Morning Football” on February 24. “Guess what? There are teams that are willing to pay him more than what the Rams are currently willing to pay him.”

Rams Could Raise Asking Price as ‘Biggest Issue’ Looms

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue believes the Rams are anything from a first-round pick to an early second and more in return for Stafford as his contract remains a sticking point.

“A trade for Stafford could merit a range of compensation for the Rams,” Rodrigue wrote on February 26. “The biggest issue between the two sides, as they continue to negotiate, is the difference in their contract numbers, so an acquiring team would have to pay Stafford what he’s looking for.”

Rodrigue’s floor expectation could prove too low, all things considered.

“Matthew Stafford’s exploration of his market value the last few weeks has indeed attracted significant interest from teams, notably the Raiders and the Giants, per sources,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on X on February 26.

“Teams are anticipating the Rams will now be driving up the asking price if they decide to move him.”