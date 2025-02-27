Rams Favorites to Land $112 Million Replacement for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams might not have to look too hard to replace Matthew Stafford if they trade him. The Rams are an appealing environment for QBs, and it is believed that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could have an interest.

Rodgers is on a three-year, $112.5 million contract, but the Jets informed him they will move on.

The New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard reported that Rodgers has eyes for LA. As of February 26, the Rams improved to having the best odds to land Rodgers, per DraftKings.

“Sources tell the Daily News that Rodgers, 41, prefers to play for the Rams,” Leonard wrote on February 25. “The outgoing Jets QB would bring Davante Adams with him once the Jets wide receiver becomes a free agent.”

Leonard’s report led to a revelation about Rodgers’ affinity for Rams head coach Sean McVay.

“Aaron, from our sources, [is] currently out of country,” Pat McAfee said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on February 26. “I did ask about Rams situation to our sources. [Rodgers is] open to everything, attached to nothing. Big fan of Sean McVay, though. I don’t know what all goes, what doesn’t. But I think right now everybody’s trying to figure it out.

“Also remember Aaron Rodgers – open to everything, attached to nothing – potential retirement too. So there is a lot of conversation around that.”

Sean McVay Wants Matthew Stafford Back With Rams Amid Interest From Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers may have eyes for the Rams, but McVay is still committed to Stafford and made that clear to former NFL players Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“When you talk about the elephant in the room, these are the things that are really challenging. Because there’s no discrepancy on us wanting him to continue to lead the way and be our quarterback. The interesting and the challenging dilemma and dynamics within this are, ‘Hey, how do you continuously, as a head coach, look at the short-term and the long-term and be able to figure out what does that really look like?’” McVay said on the “Fitz & Whit” podcast on February 25.

“Let’s not get it twisted in regards to anybody wanting him to be our quarterback. Now there’s layers to it. And as you try to put together the puzzle for your football team, you have to be able to say, ‘Hey, how do we continuously build, how do we support him how do we make sure that he’s getting what is his worth relative to those things.”

Notably, Stafford’s wife Kelly has said the QB does not want to hamstring the team financially.

“At the end of the day, we had something in mind, he had something in mind, and nobody was right or wrong,” McVay said. “Ultimately, you’re saying, ‘Hey, there’s a ton of interest because this guy’s an incredible player, and we’ve had conversations where he could probably play however much longer he wants. But it’s been on a year-to-year in terms of our dialogue. Is that one? Is that two? Only he can answer that.

“There does have to be an element of understanding what does that future look like without this freaking G that’s been our quarterback for the last four years? And there’s no right or wrong way to go about it. But I do think for us to be able to make the most educated decision in terms of, all right, the cash budget that we operate on, the draft comp that you would get in return. You just need to be able to have all the parameters to at least explore.”

McVay said it was important for them to be transparent about the ongoing process, but he maintained that the “first goal” is for Stafford to return.

“I love this guy, and he’s been incredible for us.”

That does not mean Rodgers cannot or will not land with the Rams. It is a reminder of how many significant dominoes have to fall before that becomes a real possibility.

Matthew Stafford Trade Rumor Leads to Altercation

Rodgers aside, the ongoing speculation around the current Rams QB has had some other unexpected consequences.

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on February 26 that Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady met with Stafford while both were on vacation in Montana. Schultz reported that Brady “has been actively recruiting” Stafford and that the two skied together.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shot down that report. Rapoport reported the meeting was merely a coincidence, as the current and former quarterbacks own homes in the area.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, corroborated Rapoport’s reporting via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“I know that reporters sometimes make mistakes in their haste, but this story’s inaccurate,’” Yee said, per Pelissero on February 26.

Rapoport doubled down, as did Schultz. Later, “Pardon My Take’s” PFT Commenter reported on X about seeing a “serious big time media confrontation” at a Starbucks in Indianapolis. That is where both insiders were attending the scouting combine.

PFT Commenter also noted that NFL security had been asked to step in.

“Per multiple sources who witnessed the interaction, Jordan Schultz of Fox and Ian Rapport of NFL Media engaged in a verbal altercation on Wednesday afternoon at the Starbucks at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis. Schultz, we’re told, accosted Rapoport,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on February 26.

“The fact that it happened at a Starbucks provides an intriguing coincidence; Schultz is the son of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.”

According to Florio, there are mixed accounts about Schultz’s usage of profanity. Rapoport alerted security. He regarded the matter as a “threat of physical violence.” Schultz said the situation lasted just over one minute and did not escalate beyond words.