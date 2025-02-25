Rams QB Matthew Stafford Gets Good News on Potentially Historic Payday

The Los Angeles Rams do not want to commit significant dollars or years to an aging quarterback, which Matthew Stafford is at 37 years old. The QB is rumored to be seeking a new deal.

Stafford is heading into Year 3 of a four-year, $160 million contract.

He has $4 million in guarantees due in 2025, though. Stafford can make NFL history on this deal, and a new report claims other teams are willing to pay him even if the Rams are not.

“This is a money issue, and Matthew Stafford wants to be paid what he thinks he’s worth. He wants to be paid more than $50 million,” NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported on “Good Morning Football” on February 24. “Guess what? There are teams that are willing to pay him more than what the Rams are currently willing to pay them.

“Does Stafford want to go to those teams? And what are those teams willing to give up?”

Play

Stafford and the Rams have gone through this exercise in back-to-back offseasons.

However, he downplayed retirement talk. Stafford also said he felt good physically after the Rams’ season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoff.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants are among the options Schrager mentioned as possibilities for Stafford if the Rams trade the QB. The Minnesota Vikings could also be an option given Stafford’s ties to their coaching staff.

Schrager’s point about trade compensation looms large.

Matthew Stafford Can Become NFL Career Earnings Leader With Next Deal

“Truth of the matter is Matthew Stafford was one pass away from playing an NFC Championship Game at home against the Washington Commanders this year. That guy can still ball. And if you don’t think he’s one of the top nine quarterbacks in the NFL currently, well, then you’re thinking he’s not worth $50 million.

“That’s really where we’re starting that number, $50 million. Last year, the Rams borrowed money from future years to pay him a pay bump. They’re not going to do it again this year. And they are currently paying him less than $50 million.”

A $50 million annual salary would rank Stafford 10th among QBs. It would be the eighth-highest value. It could also make Stafford the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Stafford ranks second in career earnings behind New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Via Spotrac.com, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made $381.6 million in his 20-year career. Quarterback Matthew Stafford ranks second on the list, with $364 million in 16 seasons,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on February 24. “Rodgers will be a free agent. Stafford will get a new contract that increases the $27 million he’s due to make in 2025, either from the Rams or a new team.

“Eventually, Stafford could finish his career as No. 1. And he’ll hold it until he’s passed by [Dak] Prescott or, in time, Patrick Mahomes — who has made $181.9 million in eight seasons.”

Stafford will clear Rodgers if he earns at least $17.6 million more on their next deals.

Matthew Stafford, Rams Heading Toward ‘Awkard’ Situation

Schrager noted that Stafford’s relationship with Rams head coach Sean McVay remains strong and that the head coach and quarterback prefer the status quo. This saga could leave an ominous cloud hanging over them, though.

Schrager’s comments – which include another link to Rodgers landing in LA – follow remarks from Kelly Stafford that her husband would never want to put the Rams in a bad spot.

She also said that he wants to see the level of “respect” he is due reflected in his pay.

“It’s all very awkward because McVay and Stafford may end up together. And it’s just like well, that was water under the bridge that was business, we gotta keep the emotional side separate from the business side here,” Schrager said.

“The issue with this year for Stafford is if they do trade Matthew Stafford, there are quarterbacks who would likely love to play for the Rams. Aaron Rodgers lives in Malibu in the offseason. You don’t think he’d want to just mix it up for a discounted price and play with Sean McVay for a year? Of course he would. So who has the leverage here? Where are they going to go?”

Play

“McVay might think I could win games with [Jimmy] Garoppolo. It’s a really tough, awkward situation. Because there is a real friendship, they have a Super Bowl championship together, and there’s no real bad blood at the moment. But the longer this thing proceeds, the uglier it could get,” Schrager said.

“I think everyone would love Stafford to come back. But I don’t think the Rams are going to break their back to pay Matthew Stafford top dollar. And if he’s okay with that to go pursue a Super Bowl, fine. And if he’s not, no shame in that. Go get the money you think you deserve.”