Sean McVay Admits Truth About Aaron Donald After Rams Visit

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said the quiet part out loud about Aaron Donald.

McVay and Donald have also remained in contact since the latter retired. McVay has been candid about his friendship with and immense respect for Donald, as well as the Rams’ desire to have him back in the fold for this coming season.

The Rams’ head coach has, so far, revealed his hopes for Donald to return. But he has only said that it seems like things are moving in the right direction. That is, until Wednesday.

Rams’ Sean McVay Gets Honest About Aaron Donald

During an interview with NFL’s Gregg Rosenthal and The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, McVay spoke candidly about Donald’s workout at the Rams’ facilities on Wednesday, asking if it showd up as a “tryout.”

It did.

“Best tryout that we’ve ever had,” McVay said on August 5, jokingly, adding, “I think he can make the team” when asked (facetiously but also) a direct question. “That was, honestly, our way of being able to get a workout with him within the parameters of what’s necessary. But defensive line coach] Giff Smith said it’s the greatest tryout he’s ever had.”

The conversation got even more interesting from there, when Rosenthal said McVay was a great football coach, but a questionable poker player, particularly regarding Donald.

“I’ve never claimed to be a good poker player, either,” McVay said.

McVay’s account seems to contradict a report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio that said Donald was working out to test himself, not for the Rams to evaluate. ESPN’s Adam Schefter framed the transaction listing as a technicality.

This story will be updated shortly…