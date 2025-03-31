Hi, Subscriber

Rams Questioned After ‘Wild’ Decision on $10 Million Super Bowl Champion

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Tutu Atwell #5 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Rams have a fruitful free agency with the 2025 draft yet to come. The Rams saw the most activity at the wide receiver position, releasing Cooper Kupp, letting Demarcus Robinson leave in free agency, and re-signing Tutu Atwell.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak evaluated the Rams’ offseason, praising most of their moves.

Cutting Robinson, particularly in favor of retaining Atwell, was Solak’s lone argument against the Rams, ranking their free agency period second behind only the Buffalo Bills.

“I loved: Just about everything,” Solak wrote on March 26. “The Rams lost a solid amount of depth and must continue to reload through the draft, but they’ve retained the franchise cornerstones necessary to continue contending in the NFC.

“I didn’t love: Retaining Tutu Atwell over Demarcus Robinson. I understand Atwell has a trump-card trait — speed — that Robinson doesn’t have. But if I’m filling the WR3 speedster role on an offense funneling most targets to Nacua and Adams, I’d prefer to do it in the draft or in the bargain bin of free agency.”

“Atwell has never had more than 600 receiving yards or scored more than three touchdowns in his four pro seasons,” Solak wrote. “He might create bigger plays in theory, but he averaged fewer yards per reception last season (13.4) than Robinson did (16.3). I understand the argument for Atwell’s upside, but it is my least favorite part of an otherwise impressive class.”

A favorite of Rams head coach Sean McVay, Atwell, 25, was a second-round pick in 2021.

He caught 42 passes for 562 yards in 2024. He has a 99-1,343-4 line for his career and must prove he can be more than a gadget option in the offense.

Tutu Atwell Named Rams’ ‘Most Overpaid Player’

Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams

GettyTutu Atwell #5 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up against the San Francisco 49ers.

Solak is not alone in viewing the Rams’ decision to re-up with Atwell negatively. Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon considers Atwell the Rams’ “most overpaid player.

“I don’t mind the gamble on a make-or-break one-year deal for Atwell,” Gagnon wrote on March 26. “$10 million is still a wild amount of green for a guy who’s never had 50 catches or 600 yards in a single campaign and has four total touchdowns in four pro seasons.”

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked Atwell the No. 77 overall available player and WR11 entering free agency.

They also explained his lack of consistency was partly a function of his surroundings.

“Atwell never found a full-time role in the Rams’ offense, in part because it perennially flowed first through Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, then through Kupp and Puka Nacua, and run-blocking has been a key trait for receivers in this system,” The Athletic staff wrote in February.

“But Atwell’s speed and ease at the catch point is legitimate despite his diminutive 5-9, 165-pound frame. While he saw only 62 targets on just 256 routes run in 2024, Atwell had 0.27 EPA per target (No. 59 among receivers with at least 250 snaps), 9.1 yards per target and 13.4 yards per catch (No. 41).”

Puka Nacua Rams’ ‘Most Underpaid Player’

Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams wide receivers Tutu Atwell #5 and Puka Nacua #17 make their way onto the field before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams can afford to take a short-term risk on Atwell’s contract because their WR1, Puka Nacua, is a bargain.

“Rushing from the inside, Kobie Turner has produced 17 sacks at a cost of just $2.2 million in the first two seasons of his rookie contract with the Rams,” Gagnon wrote on March 28. “But even that isn’t enough when you’re drafted two rounds ahead of a guy who has already become a superstar on a four-year, $4.1 million rookie deal.”

“Incredibly, 214 receivers make more money than Nacua,” Gagnon wrote.

Nacua, who plans to retire by 30, has two more seasons on that rookie deal, and he is already in line for a significant raise on his next one.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Los Angeles Rams Players

Davante Adams's headshot D. Adams
Davis Allen's headshot D. Allen
AJ Arcuri's headshot A. Arcuri
Tutu Atwell's headshot T. Atwell
Steve Avila's headshot S. Avila
Stetson Bennett's headshot S. Bennett
Quintez Cephus's headshot Q. Cephus
Blake Corum's headshot B. Corum
Kamren Curl's headshot K. Curl
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Justin Dedich's headshot J. Dedich
Kevin Dotson's headshot K. Dotson
Cobie Durant's headshot C. Durant
Ethan Evans's headshot E. Evans
Tony Fields's headshot T. Fields
Braden Fiske's headshot B. Fiske
Emmanuel Forbes's headshot E. Forbes
Poona Ford's headshot P. Ford
Jimmy Garoppolo's headshot J. Garoppolo
A.J. Green's headshot A. Green
Nick Hampton's headshot N. Hampton
Rob Havenstein's headshot R. Havenstein
Jack Heflin's headshot J. Heflin
Tyler Higbee's headshot T. Higbee
Tanner Ingle's headshot T. Ingle
Brennan Jackson's headshot B. Jackson
Alaric Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Desjuan Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Shaun Jolly's headshot S. Jolly
Joshua Karty's headshot J. Karty
Derion Kendrick's headshot D. Kendrick
Kamren Kinchens's headshot K. Kinchens
Quentin Lake's headshot Q. Lake
Cam Lampkin's headshot C. Lampkin
Nate Landman's headshot N. Landman
KT Leveston's headshot K. Leveston
Beaux Limmer's headshot B. Limmer
Warren McClendon's headshot W. McClendon
Jaylen McCollough's headshot J. McCollough
Dylan McMahon's headshot D. McMahon
Larrell Murchison's headshot L. Murchison
Puka Nacua's headshot P. Nacua
Eli Neal's headshot E. Neal
David Olajiga's headshot D. Olajiga
Colby Parkinson's headshot C. Parkinson
Ronnie Rivers's headshot R. Rivers
Cody Schrader's headshot C. Schrader
Coleman Shelton's headshot C. Shelton
Xavier Smith's headshot X. Smith
Omar Speights's headshot O. Speights
Matthew Stafford's headshot M. Stafford
Drake Stoops's headshot D. Stoops
Keir Thomas's headshot K. Thomas
Kobie Turner's headshot K. Turner
Jared Verse's headshot J. Verse
Josh Wallace's headshot J. Wallace
Alex Ward's headshot A. Ward
Jordan Whittington's headshot J. Whittington
Kyren Williams's headshot K. Williams
Darious Williams's headshot D. Williams
Ahkello Witherspoon's headshot A. Witherspoon
Charles Woods's headshot C. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Rams Questioned After ‘Wild’ Decision on $10 Million Super Bowl Champion

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x