Rams Predicted to Make ‘Bold’ Move to Help Matthew Stafford

Things have gone quiet around the Los Angeles Rams following their blockbuster approach to the offseason, but that could just be the quiet before the storm that is their next move, and veteran Deebo Samuel continues to gain steam.

Samuel is not the player he once was. He still offers versatility, though, and is coming off a productive season with the Washington Commanders.

He could be the best blend of ceiling and fit among the Rams’ free agent options.

Rams Get Renewed Push to Add Deebo Samuel

The Rams boast a formidable duo in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. Uncertainty behind them has options like Samuel among popular speculative targets for the Rams. Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon is the latest to join the push, making it his “bold prediction” that they would sign him.

“Slightly-less-bold: They’ll bring in a wideout to work with and provide insurance for Puka Nacua and 33-year-old Davante Adams. No other receiver on the roster caught 20 passes or scored more than a touchdown in 2025, and the Rams must know that they need something else there in what appears to be an all-in campaign,” Gagnon wrote on Jul 10, adding that Samuel “is an ideal fit as a versatile addition to Sean McVay’s creative offense.

“The Rams saw a lot of Samuel during his six-year run in the NFC West. I wouldn’t be shocked if they were to find a way to bring in the 30-year-old former star on a one-year contract.”

Samuel had 727 yards and 5 touchdowns on 72 catches in 2025.

He spent the season with the Commanders. However, the Rams know him well from his time with the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel still takes handoffs as a running back and even returned kicks during the 2025 season.

Samuel has also battled injuries throughout his career, missing at least one game in every season of his career.

Still, he would give Matthew Stafford and the Rams a proven option behind Adams and Nacua.

Rams Have Plenty of In-House Options

The Rams finished the 2025 season ranked first in total offense and scoring offense. That was despite Adams and Nacua both missing time. That could further push adding a veteran like Samuel further down the list of priorities for the Rams.

They still have Jordan Whittington, whom they value as a blocker. His fellow incumbent, Xavier Smith, took on a larger role last year.

They drafted Konata Mumpfield in 2025 and CJ Daniels this year.

Mumpfield, Smith, and Whittington combined for a 46-566-1 line. Nacua led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards per game, while Adams led in receiving TDs. Former Rams wideout Tutu Atwell, now with the Miami Dolphins, had six grabs for 192 yards and 1 TD.

TE Terrance Ferguson Could Be Rams’ WR3

That does not account for the Rams’ reliance on 13-personnel, i.e., multiple tight ends. Their use of it is expected to increase in 2026. Former Rams second-round pick Terrance Ferguson has been a player frequently projected to take another step by The Athletic’s Nate Atkins.

“I listed him as my top breakout option for the Rams this season, and if you’ve noticed, they’ve cleared the path for that by their lack of moves at the third wide receiver spot,” Atkins wrote on July 1. “That’s because Ferguson essentially took that role over in a 13-personnel world last season, when he averaged more than 21 yards per catch on 11 receptions.”

That is just further evidence that Samuel joining the Rams may be a long shot.

Still, the Rams remain thin on proven commodities in the wide receiver room, and Samuel boasts a Pro Bowl and All-Pro on his resume.