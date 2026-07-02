Rams Pushed to Add ‘Versatile’ Former Commanders Starter

The Los Angeles Rams continue to profile as a team that could stand to make another addition to their wide receiver corps, and veteran Deebo Samuel is gaining steam as a speculative target as training camp approaches.

Samuel has long been a foe of the Rams.

He could now become a critical part of what is, on paper, their best team at least since their most recent Super Bowl.

Rams Urged to Sign Deebo Samuel

The Rams were named as a fitting landing spot for Samuel in an exercise “playing matchmaker” for some of the top talent left in free agency. Samuel certainly qualifies after ranking among The Athletic’s list of the top 150 players available in February.

Samuel had 72 receptions for 727 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Washington Commanders during the 2025 season.

He began his career with the San Francisco 49ers as the 36th overall pick in 2019.

“Injuries have hindered Samuel throughout his career, which is why his next team should use him sparingly to increase his chances of staying healthy for the season. In that vein, the Rams make a lot of sense given what they already have at receiver,” CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo wrote on July 2.

“In Los Angeles, Samuel could complement Davante Adams and Puka Nacua while giving league MVP Matthew Stafford yet another weapon. It’s safe to say Sean McVay would have a field day designing plays for the versatile Samuel.”

Samuel, 30, has 5,519 yards and 27 touchdowns on 406 career receptions, adding a 219-1,218-21 line as a ball-carrier.

In addition to moonlighting at running back, Samuel still returns kicks, too.

Rams Lack Proven Depth at WR

Samuel’s potential addition would be insurance for Nacua and Adams–both of whom missed at least one game during the 2025 regular season–as well as the Rams’ other, less-proven options on the roster.

Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, and rookie CJ Daniels have all shown something and headline an intriguing crop of depth contributors.

The Rams are a team with Super Bowl aspirations, though.

Given that both Adams and Nacua have durability concerns after last season, relying on a group that combined for 46 receptions, 566 yards, and 1 TD (Mumpfield, Smith, and Whittington) during the 2025 regular season is risky.

At the same time, Samuel has been available for this long, making it fair to wonder whether the Rams have already considered him as an option and moved on.

In addition to the WRs and TEs, Rams running back Kyren Williams is an adept receiver.

All of that makes it difficult to project a substantial role for anyone behind the starters in the Rams’ offense, which would be just as true if Samuel were to join the fray at some point before the 2026 season rolls around.

Deebo Samuel Still Effective

ESPN’s Matt Bowen noted in June that the veteran gained “63.7% of his receiving totals” (roughly 491 yards) after the catch and called Samuel a “power strider” who “would benefit from a system that allows him to get loose on catch-and-run targets.”

Bowen ranked Samuel as the fourth-best free agent still available.

The Rams gained attention for their use of tight end-heavy looks last season, and they are expected to lean into that this coming season.

That could work against them securing some options, but it could align with where Samuel is at this stage of his career. A smaller role is undoubtedly easier to sell when the Rams can also pitch Samuel on his best opportunity to return to the Super Bowl for a third shot at his first win.