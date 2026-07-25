Rams Make Critical Decision About Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams remember where they were at this point in the NFL calendar last year, hoping that quarterback Matthew Stafford would be healthy enough in time to suit up for the regular season.

He did, and in fact went on to earn the MVP in 2025.

Heading into 2026, and specifically the start of training camp, the Rams are not taking any chances with their star QB.

Rams’ Make Plan for Matthew Stafford Clear

The Rams reported for training camp on Saturday, allowing head coach Sean McVay to set the table regarding a variety of topics, including Stafford.

Stafford played in all 17 regular-season games and all three of the Rams’ postseason contests last season. But he was in danger of landing on injured reserve due to a back injury that required some unconventional methods to recover from.

Stafford is healthy this time around, and McVay and the Rams plan to keep him that way.

“Sean McVay said Rams QB Matthew Stafford is healthy, but won’t practice Sunday as part of the modified schedule they have for him with a goal of keeping him ‘fresh and ready to go’ for Week 1,” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson reported on X on July 25.

“Stafford won’t practice on Days 1 and 3 of the team’s four-day practice block, but McVay said Day 3 of the block is more of an ‘above the neck’ type of practice.”

Stafford, who turned 38 in February, has said that he feels good this offseason.

Nevertheless, the Rams are treading on thin ice at quarterback, so keeping Stafford healthy is their most-pressing issue. Backups Stetson Bennett IV and Ty Simpson have zero regular-season experience, though the former has played in the preseason for three years.

That uncertainty is in addition to questions about the eventual availability of left tackle Alaric Jackson and wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Stafford plays the most important singular position in football, and the Rams know that.

This story will be updated shortly…