$57 Million Super Bowl Champion Deemed Rams’ ‘Achilles’ Heel’

Head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have a looming issue that could ultimately be the undoing for an otherwise Super Bowl-caliber roster, specifically regarding Super Bowl champion and starting left tackle Alaric Jackson.

Jackson is mired in an ongoing legal matter. It stems from his arrest over an alleged domestic dispute with a woman who is pregnant.

LA’s plan behind Jackson makes the situation even more ominous.

Alaric Jackson Called Rams’ ‘Achilles’ Heel’

In a roundtable discussion about the NFC West, ESPN’s Sarah Barshop selected Jackson as the Rams’ “Achilles’ heel.”

“There are questions surrounding Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge earlier this month. The legal process is still playing out, and it remains to be seen whether the NFL will suspend Jackson after the arrest,” Barshop wrote on June 27, noting “Jackson was previously suspended for two games in 2024 after the NFL announced he had violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

“Last year, he was sued by a woman who alleged he recorded her without her consent during sex, repeatedly refused to delete the video and taunted her with it. The lawsuit said the woman reported the incident to the NFL. The lawsuit, originally filed last November in Los Angeles Superior Court, was moved to federal court and ultimately dismissed on April 10.”

Jackson is heading into his sixth NFL season, all spent with the Rams.

The Rams notably signed Jackson to a three-year, $57.7 million contract extension in February 2025. In June 2025, the former undrafted free agent battled blood clots for the second time in his career.

He went on to play a career-high 16 games in 2025 for a Rams team that went further in the playoffs than they had since his rookie season. They won the Super Bowl that season.

Former Bengals 1st-Round Draft Pick Floated as Potential Replacement for Alaric Jackson

Turf Show Times’ John Newman offered three potential replacements for Jackson that the Rams could choose to pursue. Two–former Detroit Lions starter Taylor Decker and journeyman Cam Robinson–have been speculatively linked to the Rams before.

Newman gave a “hard pass” on Robinson. He also questioned how much it could cost to secure Decker, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s former teammate.

Newman’s third suggestion was Jonah Williams, the 11th overall pick in 2019.

“Drafted 11th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, Williams is 28 years old, stands 6’5” tall, and weighs 312 pounds. Spotrac estimates his next contract to be in the $10.3 million range,” Newman wrote on June 19. “He is not Pro Bowl caliber by any means, but he would be a serviceable protector, and the Rams have the cap space to pay him $10 million.”

Newman acknowledged that Williams has not lived up to his potential. However, he also noted Williams’ experience as the Bengals’ starter at left tackle. Williams has since shifted to the right side, and he moved on to the Arizona Cardinals in 2024.

The Rams have options, including some already on their roster. That is, if they have to pivot away from Jackson due to his alleged off-field issues.