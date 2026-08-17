Rams Get Bad News About $198 Million Super Bowl Champion

Head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams showed no interest in former star pass rusher and 2021 Super Bowl champion Von Miller. And certainly, they did not need the eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro.

LA acquired Myles Garrett in a trade this offseason, pairing him with Pro Bowler Byron Young.

And yet, the Rams had a chance to bring Miller in, which would have prevented him from joining one of the teams they will face this coming season.

Rams Set to Face Von Miller in 2026

Miller, who last played for the Rams in that 2021 Super Bowl season, is signing with the Dallas Cowboys for his 16th NFL season, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirming the news that the pass rusher first alluded to on his Instagram.

Miller shared an edited image of himself in a Cowboys uniform, captioning it with mimicry of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

It puts the Rams on a crash course with the still-impactful pass rusher.

The Rams are set to host the Cowboys in Week 15 of the 2026 regular season, likely with Miller on the opposing sideline. The Rams and Cowboys held a joint practice last week ahead of their respective preseason openers.

It appears that encounter sparked the Cowboys to tweak their roster, much to Miller’s benefit, as he looks to add a third Super Bowl victory to his resume.

Miller won with the Denver Broncos in 2015, six years before helping the Rams win theirs.

The Rams are the prohibitive preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, per FanDuel. The Cowboys are longshots, with the Rams among the obstacles Miller and his new team must overcome.

Von Miller Sends Message to Cowboys Nation

In his initial post about the deal, Miller tagged the Cowboys, expressing excitement about landing with his home state team. In a follow-up post, Miller sent a message directly to Cowboys fans about the upcoming season.

“Dallas! Let’s make this one Special! [smiling face with horns emoji],” Miller, a DeSoto Texans native and Texas A&M alum, posted on X on August 16.

Miller has accolades and money, with $198.7 million in career earnings, per Over The Cap.

He also still believes highly in his talent, even at 37 years old and heading into his 16th season in the NFL. Originally the second overall pick in 2011 by the Broncos, Miller has also had stints with the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders.

It is unclear if the Rams’ joint practice with the Cowboys–after which Dallas players reminded LA that they will see them during the regular season–really was the impetus for adding Miller.

If so, the arms race may just be getting started.

The Rams are still hoping to get Aaron Donald back out of retirement. Similar to Miller, Donald believes he can still contribute to a Super Bowl run, particularly alongside Garrett. If he returns, the rest of the league will be under pressure to try to catch up.

Even without Donald (or Miller, for that matter), the Rams already look like the cream of the NFC, if not the NFL, at least on paper.