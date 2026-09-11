Myles Garrett Called Out After 49ers Shred Rams in Australia

The Los Angeles Rams are facing strong comments and even some criticism following their deployment of Myles Garrett during their Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

“Every time he leaves the field, he really seems gassed,” Netflix’s Tom Pelissero said during the game on a fourth-quarter drive with the Rams trailing 24-7, as the broadcast showed the reigning Defensive Player of the Year on the sideline.

Pelissero reported before the game that Garrett was still “experiencing pain” in his lower leg.

The former Cleveland Browns star did not practice much during training camp as he navigated what had been deemed knee tendinitis.

Myles Garrett Called Out During and After Rams Loss

The commentary on social media was quite unforgiving, with Cleveland sportswriter and The Land on Demand’s Tony Grossi posting, “Myles Garrett pitched a shutout in his Rams debut: 0.00. 0 tackles, 0 assists, 0 sacks.”

Per Pro Football Focus, Garrett logged 40 snaps, the eighth most on the Rams’ defense.

This comes after the Rams already ruled Aaron Donald out and left him behind ahead of the trip to Melbourne.

“This is COMPLETELY INSANE,” Sharp Football Analysis’ Warren Sharp posted on X on September 10, noting Garrett’s final stats of, “27 pass rush snaps” and “0 pressures,” adding that it was the star’s first game without at least 1 pressure since 2018.

“COMPLETELY neutralized by Trent Williams and Kyle Shanahan’s game plan,” Sharp continued.

“simply remarkable and absolutely elite.”

The Rams surrendered 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse and a bevy of draft picks for Garrett, including their 2027 first-round pick.