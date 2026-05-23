Rams Pushed to Make Move Behind Puka Nacua & Davante Adams

The Los Angeles Rams led the NFL in offense three different ways last season–overall, scoring, and passing yards–thanks in no small part to the efforts of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at wide receiver.

The pair of All-Pros consumed the lion’s share of the targets in the Rams’ offense, which also featured one of the more unique scheme advantages in the NFL.

However, the Rams have flirted with and could still use another addition to their WR room.

Rams Urged to Pursue Third Option Behind Puka Nacua, Davante Adams

Citing the Rams’ previous interest in a potential trade for Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox urged the Rams to either reignite those discussions or pursue another veteran to pair with Adams and Nacua.

The Rams could use it as an opportunity to plan for the future.

“It wouldn’t hurt to add one who can play long-term, as Adams is entering a contract year. And the Rams have reportedly tried to make that addition,” Knox wrote on May 23. “If the Rams don’t reengage with the Eagles and acquire Brown, they should look to add a veteran like Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, or DeAndre Hopkins to their receiver room.”

The Rams have been speculatively linked to each of the three options that Knox listed this offseason.

However, none of them fit with the long-term approach that Knox suggested for the Rams. Not only is Adams in the final year of his contract, but so is Nacua. And while the Rams are expected to extend Nacua, he and Adams both missed time last season.

Nacua still led the NFL in receptions, while Adams led in touchdown receptions.

They accounted for 48.2% of the targets and 48.7% of the receptions for the Rams during the 2025 regular season.

Nacua missed one game in 2025, but Adams missed the final three contests of the regular season for the Rams. That the six-time Pro Bowler still managed to lead the NFL in TD grabs stands out in that context.

Rams Get Reminder About Davante Adams

Adams was notably part of the discussion around the Rams acquiring Brown in a trade, but the organization moved off both ideas.

The Rams were up front with Adams, who enters the 2026 season, positioned to make history.

“Los Angeles Rams Davante Adams has already built one of the most productive careers in NFL history, but he has a chance to further boost his Hall of Fame candidacy in 2026. While Adams has been far from his elite self in L.A., he is within striking distance of passing a pair of Greatest Show on Turf legends on the all-time receiving leaderboards,” SB Nation’s Evan Craig wrote on May 23.

“[Isaac] Bruce is 15th all-time in career receptions, and Adams can get close to the top 10 if he puts up at least 60 receptions as he did last season. According to Pro Football Reference, he is 59 catches away from tying Anquan Boldin at No. 10.”

Craig noted that Allen and Travis Kelce could prevent Adams from cracking the top 10 this coming season.

That is not all the Rams star can do, though.

“Another double-digit touchdown season will comfortably move him past [Larry] Fitzgerald,” Craig wrote. “Depending on how many times he reaches the end zone, he could surpass or tie Marvin Harrison at No. 5 with 128.”

Rams Top-Ranked TE Unit Looms Large

The greatest threat to Adams and Nacua repeating their success of last season is arguably the Rams’ group of tight ends.

Former NFL scout and player Bucky Brooks ranked it the No. 1 unit in the NFL.

Brooks noted that the group “lacks star power” but has “diverse skill sets and complementary games,” which “make it nearly impossible to defend the 12 and 13 packages Sean McVay features on the call sheet.”

“The offensive wizard shook up the football world with his clever use of multi-tight-end sets, sparking a revolution that has defensive coordinators burning the midnight oil as they craft game plans to stop the Rams’ big-bodied passing game,” Brooks wrote in an article for the NFL’s official website on May 22.

“It’s clear few defenses possess the linebackers and safeties to properly match up with the Rams’ supersized tight ends.”

The Rams are five-deep at the position.

Rams Boast Roster Depth at Skill Positions

Brooks noted the Rams’ top four options–Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, Terrance Ferguson, and Tyler Higbee–posted a 103-1,128-17 combined line, “creating and exploiting mismatches all over the field.”

The Rams also added Max Klare in the 2026 draft, giving McVay another weapon with which he can get creative in the offense.

Brooks said the group will “continue to create problems,” possibly for Adams and Nacua’s stats.

None of that even accounts for complementary options Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, or rookie sixth-rounder CJ Daniels, who compares favorably to Adams. That could explain the Rams’ apparent satisfaction with their current group of pass-catchers.