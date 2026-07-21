Attorney Sends 3-Word Message Amid Evidence Against Rams’ Puka Nacua

The Los Angeles Rams have not gotten from under specter of Puka Nacua’s ongoing legal matter over an alleged biting incident on New Year’s Eve 2025. A newly revealed piece of evidence served as an unfriendly reminder.

It comes from an attorney representing Nacua’s accuser, who has not been identified publicly.

It also comes as Nacua vies for a contract extension and the Rams prepare to begin training camp ahead of the 2026 season.

Rams Get Cold Reminder About Puka Nacua

Nacua has not spoken publicly about the incident. However, the Rams star did check himself into a private rehabilitation facility this offseason.

Regardless, Nacua’s accuser’s attorney pushed back on how the case has been presented.

“A color photo of the bite mark Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua allegedly left on a woman’s shoulder shows the incident was not horseplay, according to an attorney representing the woman,” USA Today’s Josh Peter wrote on July 21. “Joseph Kar, the attorney, addressed the matter in a Case Management Conference statement filed Monday, July 20, as part of the woman’s civil lawsuit against Nacua.

“The bite caused a micropuncture and the woman had to get a tetanus shot, according to Kar. At the request of USA TODAY Sports, Kar provided the color photo of the bite mark. He said the black-and-white copy filed as evidence and may be one reason the bite mark has been, in his opinion, underplayed.”

Peter continued, “The woman is seeking damages for assault and battery, gender violence and negligence, according to the complaint. Nacua committed battery against the woman because of her gender, according to the complaint.”

Per Peter, Kar insisted, “This wasn’t horseplay.”

Both Parties’ Attorney’s Sent Strong Messages

Kar has been clear about his intent to pursue the situation to the fullest extent, particularly after criminal charges against Nacua were dropped. The Rams star still faces a civil case instead.

“We feel validated that the city attorney is proceeding with its charge for battery to a hearing,” Kar said, per Peter in May. “This dispels the false narrative Mr. Nacua and his crisis team tried to push to the press before Mr. Nacua entered a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility. Those city attorney proceedings are not a formal criminal filing but have very serious implications for an accused defendant, especially for a famous football player in the prime of his career such as Makea ‘Puka’ Nacua.”

Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCarthern, has not responded to the latest push from Kar. However, he did push back on Kar’s approach.

McCathern even hinted at potential retribution.

“They continue to make up stories trying to turn this minor episode into big dollars,” McCathern said, per TMZ’s Michael Backcock in March. “In the end, they are going to be paying Puka and not the other way around.”

The Rams have continued to support Nacua throughout his off-field turmoil. They have also not extended him despite him clearly outplaying his current deal.

That, as much as anything else, speaks volumes as Nacua and the Rams await a resolution.

Rams Dealing With Significant Concerns

Nacua is not the Rams’ only concern, either. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson is also facing an ongoing legal matter. He was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident with a former girlfriend who is pregnant in June.

Like Nacua, Jackson has seen some reduction in the severity of the potential punishment that he could face if found guilty.

However, neither player can count out the NFL taking action, even if the courts do not.