Rams’ Puka Nacua Breaks Silence After Latest Word on Suspension

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua is well aware of what may be looming for him.

Nacua had a tumultuous offseason, complete with an ongoing legal situation stemming from an alleged biting incident that occurred on New Year’s Eve 2025. He avoided receiving a suspension during an initial wave in August, but his situation remains under review.

Again, though, Nacua did not shy away from the potential outcomes, or that he put himself in this position when asked directly if he worried a suspension would come down.

Nacua said he was “definitely feeling an emotion of some of the things” from his year to date.

Nacua faces a lawsuit filed by a woman who has accused the Rams star of biting her and using antisemitic language during a group outing on New Year’s Eve. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in August that the NFL was still reviewing his and a couple of other situations.

That uncertainty has led to similar sentiments about Nacua’s availability, not just in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, but the rest of the season.

Rams’ Puka Nacua Prepared to Face Consequences

“Just trying to handle that in the ways that I can and what’s in my control. But also, yeah, having a realistic understanding of the consequences of some of the things that I put myself in this offseason,” Nacua told reporters on September 7.

“But I feel like I’ve been able to feel grounded and feel present when I step out there on the football field. That’s been one of the positive things of every time I step on that football field, never taking that moment for granted. And then also, feeling really grateful to be out there with a group of guys and to go out and compete. It’s been a while, obviously, working through injury, not being out there. So, when the feet touch the grass, it feels really good.”

Nacua checked himself into a private rehabilitation facility this offseason, but a psoas injury was the only thing that kept him off the practice field for the Rams.

Rams head coach Sean McVay expects Nacua to play in Week 1.

Rams Facing Significant Risk

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo examined Nacua’s situation and the impact that it could have for the Rams. If a suspension were coming for Nacua this season, getting it out of the way would be best for the Rams.

“The Rams face four 2025 playoff teams during the first five weeks of the season. They’ll face just one 2025 playoff team during their next five games before going into their bye week. If Nacua misses time, the Rams are almost certainly hoping it’s between their sixth game and their Week 11 bye,” DeArdo wrote on September 3.

“The Rams play in arguably the NFL’s toughest division that includes the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. Even with Nacua, the Rams will have their work cut out for them. If they lose Nacua for a few games, they can probably overcome that. But if they lose him for a significant portion of time, their odds of dethroning Seattle and winning the NFC are as good as a snowstorm happening in Los Angeles.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter expressed his belief on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday that a decision might not come during the season.

That would obviously be a boon for Nacua and the Rams.