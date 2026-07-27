Rams’ Puka Nacua Gets Contract Extension Update After Strong Comments

The Los Angeles Rams are officially in training camp, but Puka Nacua’s future with the organization, and specifically the possibility of a contract extension, have remained unclear.

There is no question that the Rams star’s play warrants a new deal. But several off-field mishaps have given LA cause for pause, despite outward support from head coach Sean McVay. However, the door may not be fully closed on Nacua getting an extension this summer.

What is clear, is that the Rams want him to be with the organization for years to come.

Schefter: Rams Want to Extend Puka Nacua

Nacua is in the final year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie-scale contract with the Rams, but Spotrac projected his market value at a $160.8 million pact over four years.

That is quite a gap for the two sides to close amid his off-field turmoil.

“I think the Rams have been pretty public about the fact that his offseason was a little unique, and it wasn’t exactly the way that a lot of people had it planned. And so, I think Sean McVay was the one that talked about it being a partnership, and they have to be in this together, and they want to see certain things,” Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on July 27.

“He’s one of the single very best players in the National Football League. And at some point in time, the Rams absolutely are going to want to re-sign him. Now, does that mean that that deal gets done when camp opens? It doesn’t sound that way. Is that a deal that they’re going to work on through the summer? Very possibly. Is that the kind of deal that I can see coming into focus right before the season? That’s possible, too. Any of these are all on the table.”

Schefter noted that Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba reset the wide receiver market this offseason. He re-upped with the reigning Super Bowl champions on a four-year, $168.8 million contract extension.

“Puka, at some point, is going to be able to do it,” Schefter said before adding that he believes Nacua and the Rams “want to kind of have things stabilize before they get a deal done.”

Puka Nacua & Sean McVay Honest About Situation

McVay did not mince words about Nacua’s situation impacting the Rams’ decision-making. They expect better from him moving forward. McVay noted that Nacua’s play has been “amazing,” but that his increased stardom comes with increased “responsibility.”

“He knows that those are the expectations, and we’re hopeful that that’ll be something that this will be an opportunity for him to learn and grow,” McVay told reporters in March. “We are hopeful that he’s a Ram for a really long time, but he understands what the responsibility is, not exclusive to just the production.”

Nacua made it clear during an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC that he wants to stay in LA.

He noted the benefits that the measures he took this offseason have had. Nacua checked himself a private rehabilitation facility and has continued some of the prctices he learned.

“Little did I know that even just writing in a journal has been as simple as that, and just finding ways to express some of the things that I find near and dear to my heart, and then also just to write down the accomplishments,” Nacua told reporters in May. “There’s been a lot of good things amidst some of these things that have been challenging for me. But it’s been a great improvement in my life.”

There is a wide gap between Nacua’s current pay and the level of play he has had over the first three years of his career. Another season of production will only raise Nacua’s price tag. Getting a deal done sooner rather than later could behoove the Rams, too.