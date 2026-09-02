Rams Get Insider Update on Puka Nacua Suspension Amid Abuse Allegations

The Los Angeles Rams may be out of the woods regarding a potential suspension for star wide receiver Puka Nacua, at least when it comes to his ongoing legal situation stemming from assault allegations over accusations that he bit a woman.

Netflix’s Tom Pelissero offered the encouraging insight in light of Nacua not going on the commissioner’s exempt list.

“I never got the sense that that was really a consideration with Puka. But the NFL, even absent criminal charges–much less a criminal conviction–can take action and suspend a player,” Pelissero said during an appearance on 95.7 The Fanatic on September 2, noting the Rams star’s self-imposed stint in a private rehab facility this offseason.

“Usually, the NFL, if they’re going to suspend somebody early in the season, they’ve done it before cutdown day. This cutdown day is as far out from the opener as I can ever remember. Literally two full weeks from the first Sunday of the regular season. I would think, if a suspension was going to come down, it would have come down or, at minimum, will come down by the end of this week. But again, there’s a lot of different things that are at play here.”

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That is notably a separate issue from the mental abuse allegations from his ex, Hallie Aino.

Nevertheless, it is a promising non-development for the Rams.

Rams Get Encouraging Puka Nacua Suspension Update

In addition to the biting allegations, Nacua is accused of making antisemitic remarks during the same group outing in which the alleged assault is said to have occurred.

That is not the only issue Nacua has had in the past year plus.

Nacua said during a live stream that NFL officials call phantom penalties to garner screen time. He also apologized and ignorance for a planned celebration dance that featured antisemitic tropes, which he never went through with.

The Rams have shown no signs of moving on from Nacua. In fact, at least when it comes to head coach Sean McVay, the Rams have circled the wagons around the receiver.

Nacua is currently navigating a psoas injury, highlighting the other concern about him: injuries.

Still, it appears the Rams may avoid losing Nacua to a suspension completely. That would be one major concern down. Left tackle Alaric Jackson could face a similar a similar outlook after also avoiding the commissioners exempt list.