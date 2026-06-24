Rams Projected to Consider Cutting Ties With Former Seahawks Draft Pick

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have stacked the deck at tight end, and there continues to be a school of thought that it could cost an established player, and namely Colby Parkinson, their spot on the 53-man roster.

Parkinson emerged for the Rams in 2025, leading the way at the tight end position for a club that was one win away from the Super Bowl.

There is a lot on the line for Parkinson heading into 2026 that could for the Rams’ hand.

Rams Projected to Consider Parting Ways With Colby Parkinson

Parkinson is coming off a career year in his second season with the Rams, noting 43 receptions for 408 yards and 8 touchdowns on 61% of the offensive snaps.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Key selected him as one of five “cut candidates,” despite all of that.

“The Los Angeles Rams packed their tight ends room to capacity this offseason. With several new faces joining an already-crowded group, Colby Parkinson—one of the top veterans from last year’s squad—could be on his way out the door,” Kay wrote on June 23.

“There are plenty of potential replacements waiting in the wings, including second-round rookie Max Klare and a handful of intriguing undrafted free agents the team has brought in for camp.”

Kay continued, “If Parkinson does become available, many teams would have interest in his services. He is just 27 years old and has plenty left in the tank as he prepares to extend a prime he only recently entered.

“Parkinson could thrive on a roster that has lacked a pass-catcher of his caliber. He should see plenty of playing time regardless of where he lands as well, as there has been an increased interest in leveraging 12 and 13 personnel—meaning two or three tight ends on the field, respectively—around the league as offenses continue to innovate.”

Rams Must Weigh Risk vs Reward Before Moving on From TE

Kay added that Parkinson proved he could be a “legitimate weapon.” However, that came after years of “pedestrian performances.” He is also entering the final year of his three-year, $22.5 million contract.

The “cash-strapped Rams” could save $ 7 million by cutting the 6-foot-7 tight end.

They could then use those savings, Kay argued, to “bolster far weaker points of the roster,” perhaps such as left tackle amid uncertainty around Alaric Jackson.

LA would be moving on from a player who was their “best” pass-catcher at the position, per Kay, and their other options do not fit the same profile as the former fourth-round pick (133rd overall in 2020) of the Seattle Seahawks.

Parkinson is a capable blocker and pass catcher.

That skill set allowed him to step in for injured Super Bowl champion Tyler Higbee, en route to a career year.

Rams’ Plan Calls For Additional Depth

Higbee re-signed this offseason, but he figures to operate in more of a reserve role. Meanwhile, top youngsters Klare and fellow recent draft pick Terrance Ferguson both profile as better receivers and flex options than blockers or traditional tight ends.

Davis Allen, another recent draft pick, is also on hand to further cloud the positional outlook.

However, the Rams not only led the way in using multiple-tight end sets in 2025, they did so with great success.

That kind of approach requires more depth than most teams typically carry at the tight end spot, which could bode well for Parkinson, whom the Rams remain high on despite their further investment into the position.