Rams’ Game-Winner, Multiple Chargers Players Facing Potential NFL Punishment

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their preseason slate with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but rookie Darryl Peterson III could hear from the league about the game-sealing play that he made.

He is not the only one from this contest whom the league could take a closer look at.

Multiple Chargers players could receive an unfortunate notice from the league office, including one for a play on Rams quarterback Matthew Caldwell.

Rams’ Darryl Peterson III Facing Potential Fine Over Game-Winning Play vs Chargers

Peterson, an undrafted free agent, sacked Chargers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on a second-and-11, forcing a fumble and allowing Ty Simpson–replacing Caldwell, who was injured on a different play–to end the game in victory formation.

However, as the Chargers broadcast noted, Peterson made helmet-to-helmet contact with Uiagalelei.

Whether that is the case is debatable.

That is especially true since the officials in the game did not call any penalties on the play in real time. It would not be cheap, with first-time fines potentially reaching as much as $23,882 and up to $47,762 the second time around, per the NFL.

This would be Peterson’s second fine this preseason. He received a $4,935 fine for a horse-collar tackle against Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson in Week 1.

Peterson was not flagged for any infractions in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

However, the NFL can and often does assess fines on plays that did not draw flags during games, which means Peterson and his Rams teammates are not exactly in the clear in terms of league punishment just yet. The other looming item for Peterson is roster cutdown day (August 30).

Things were very different for the Chargers, who were the home team in this exhibition showdown against their stadium mates.

3 Chargers Players in Line for Potential NFL Punishment

The Chargers players’ infractions are clearer than Peterson’s potential situation or anyone else’s on the Rams.

During the third quarter on a third-and-2, officials called Chargers offensive lineman Alex Harkey for a facemask, to the Rams’ benefit of 15 yards. However, the league can assess a fine for such infractions if it holds up after review.

Those reviews happen after every game.

First-time infractions can lead to fines up to “$11,941.” Second-time offenders can draw fines up to “$17,911.”

In the fourth quarter, on a fourth-and-3, Chargers defensive lineman Nick Barrett drew a flag for roughing the passer on Caldwell. That cost the Chargers another 15 yards. Caldwell threw a touchdown on the play, and the NFL can assess fines for those as well.

Roughing the passer fines can run $17,911 the first time and $23,882 on subsequent instances.

Later in the fourth, on a first-and-10 at the Rams’ 19-yard line, the refs called Chargers cornerback Rodney Shelley for unnecessary roughness for a tackle on Jordan Waters.

Depending on the infraction, a first-time infraction can cost a player from $11,941 to as much as $23,882. Second offenses can cost $17,911 up to $47,762. Fines are levied at the league’s discretion, so the amounts and which players receive them–if any–may vary.