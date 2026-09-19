NFL Punishes Nate Landman, Rams Teammate & Two 49ers Players

Los Angeles Rams starting linebacker Nate Landman has more to worry about than just his injury situation.

The NFL announced that Landman has been fined $11,111 for “unnecessary roughness” following illegal “use of the helmet” over a hit on 49ers star Christian McCaffrey in the second quarter of the 27-7 Rams loss.

Per the league, Landman got off light.

He could have faced a fine up to $23,882 for his first offense. That amount would have nearly doubled to $47,762 on a second offense.

Like all players, Landman can appeal the fine, but it is unclear if he will get the league to overturn its ruling. The good news is that, thanks to revised rules, the NFL could return part or even all of Landman’s fine money should he avoid further incidents.

The bad news is that he was not the only Rams player docked for Week 1.

Rams’ Tyler Davis Joins Nate Landman on NFL Punishment List

Rams defensive lineman Tyler Davis joined Landman in receiving an unfortunate notice from the league about his actions in Week 1 during the second quarter against the 49ers. Unlike Landman’s incident, though, Davis was flagged for his infraction, setting the stage for his fine.

Officials called Robinson for roughing the passer during the game.

Per the update on Saturday, Davis received a $6,225 fine for a “hit on a quarterback.” More specifically, it was a “blow to the head/neck” on 49ers star Brock Purdy.

Again, though, Davis got off lightly. Roughing fines run players up to $17,911 the first time around, and as much as $23,882 after that. This just further proves the league exercises to levy punishments at its discretion.

NFL Comes Down Hard on Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers Teammate

Driving home the point that the NFL went easy on Davis, Landman and the Rams, they issued the highest fine of the week on 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. He was docked $20,033 for his “use of the helmet” infraction. That is the second-highest fine of the week.

That is much closer to the standard first-time offense fee.

49ers teammate Jake Tonges was docked 9,266 for a UR penalty for his “leg whip” during the contest. He also got off light with $17,911 (first) and $23,882 (second) fines possible.