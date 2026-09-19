Rams’ Aaron Donald Has Blunt Reaction to Myles Garrett Injury News

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, shockwaves were sent throughout the league after the Los Angeles Rams landed superstar defensive end Myles Garrett in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns and then convinced future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald to come out of retirement.

The Rams quickly became many fans’ favorite to win it all in 2026, with a scary defense led by two of the best defensive players of all time and a formidable offense, with reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford under center for another season.

Unfortunately, disaster struck in Week 1: the Rams were crushed by the division rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia, and then Garrett underwent knee surgery, placing him on injured reserve.

Aaron Donald Reacts to Myles Garrett Being Placed on IR

Even though losing Garrett for the next four weeks is a devastating blow for the Rams, Donald is hoping to make his season debut on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

However, the loss of Garrett for at least a month still stings, with Donald sharing his reaction to the news that his new superstar teammate was placed on injured reserve, via Nate Atkins of The Athletic.

“[Expletive]”

“I think we’ve got a great defense, a great team, a lot of great pieces,” Donald said. “Obviously, I would love for him to be out there, but he won’t be gone forever. … Hold it down while he’s gone.”

Although the debut of one of the scariest defensive line duos will have to wait a little while longer, the Rams are still a scary sight with Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, back on the field after two years of retirement.

The Rams will be looking to bounce back with a vengeance in Week 2 against Jaxson Dart and the visiting Giants while trying to get the first win of the season on their home field in Los Angeles.

The Giants are coming off an impressive Week 1 win against the Dallas Cowboys, winning their first game under new head coach John Harbaugh.

Aaron Donald Expects to Play Week 2: ‘That’s the Plan’

With the Rams wanting to give Donald more time to get up to speed before making his return to the gridiron for the first time in two years, the superstar tackle sat out Week 1 against the 49ers.

However, it appears things are trending in the right direction for Donald, as he says that he plans to make his season debut against the Giants on Monday Night Football in Los Angeles, via ESPN’s Sarah Bishop.

“That’s the plan,” Donald said when asked if he will play in Week 2. “Practice today, have another practice tomorrow and then we’ll see, but feeling good.”

Obviously, especially with Garrett out, Donald trending toward making his season debut is great news for the Rams, who will want to make a statement in Week 2 against the brutal loss to the 49ers.