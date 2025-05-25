Rams QB Floated as Trade Target for Super Bowl Champion Coach

The Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback room is settled with Matthew Stafford entrenched, presumably until he decides to retire. However, Rams QB2, Jimmy Garoppolo, could be of trade interest to a noteworthy NFC rival.

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly name-dropped Garoppolo, suggesting the ex-Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers QB could “save” the Minnesota Vikings.

Kelly’s assessment accompanied a dour projection for Vikings starter J.J. McCarthy.

“J.J. McCarthy is the next Trey Lance,” Kelly posted on X on May 24. “With Kevin O’Connell’s background with the Rams and Sean McVay, I wonder out loud if he will end up trading for Garoppolo and Garoppolo will end up leading the Vikings at some point this season.”

Garoppolo has never played for O’Connell, but he has followed him at several previous stops.

Both were drafted by the Patriots. The Patriots selected O’Connell with a fourth-round pick in 2008, and Garoppolo was taken 62nd overall in 2014.

The Patriots traded Garoppolo to the 49ers in 2017, the same offseason that O’Connell left the latter organization, where he was an offensive assistant, to become the quarterbacks coach in Washington. O’Connell was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in their Super Bowl season in 2021.

Garoppolo signed with the Rams in free agency two seasons after O’Connell left.

Rams Trade Pitch Lands Former Vikings 3rd-Round Pick

The Rams could recoup some draft capital or even bolster a weak point on their roster, like cornerback, with a trade sending Garoppolo to the Vikings. This Heavy Sports trade proposal would accomplish the latter, landing Mekhi Blackmon.

Rams get:

Mekhi Blackmon

Vikings get:

Jimmy Garoppolo

The Vikings selected Blackmon in the third round of the 2023 draft with the No. 102 overall pick.

He logged three starts in 15 games as a rookie in 2023, logging 41 total tackles, 8 pass deflections, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery.

Blackmon tore his ACL in the first practice of training camp in 2024 and missed the entire season. He returns to a re-tooled Vikings cornerback room in which he could be fighting for snaps if not a roster spot.

He could make for a cheaper target as a flier instead of the Rams making a hasty trade.

The Rams and Vikings have the cap space to absorb the remainder of Blackmon’s (four years, $5.3 million) and Garoppolo’s (one year, $3 million) respective contracts in a trade.

Rams’ QB Room Would Take Big Hit Without Jimmy Garoppolo

A Rams trade sending Garoppolo out would have made more sense earlier in the offseason, between the start of free agency (though he only resigned during the window) and the end of the 2025 draft.

The Rams would be taking a significant risk in dealing Garoppolo to another team at this point.

Their only other QB, 2023 fourth-rounder Stetson Bennett IV, has not taken a regular-season snap in his two years.

Stafford is 37 and has battled injuries before. The Rams have Super Bowl aspirations after coming within striking distance of a potential game-winning touchdown in the NFC Championship Game this past season.

The Rams could need a greater return to trade away an insurance policy like Garoppolo.