Rams Super Bowl Champion Breaks Silence Amid Coach’s Trade Comments

The Los Angeles Rams remain interested in a potential trade for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, though there are still many hurdles to clear.

In the meantime, Ramsey took to social media to clear the air.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection called out “false narratives,” saying they are either “lame or funny,” and to “wish well & blessings” to those who doubt in a post on X on May 28.

He said in a separate post that he was “grateful” for every part of his journey so far and praised God.

“For the record btw, i’ve loved every city i’ve played in & the fans who supported! the anger is very misplaced at times but sometimes valid too [laughing emoji],” Ramsey posted on X on May 28. “But real ones kno the intentions always solid! … a new chapter awaits.”

As Jalen Ramsey reflects and talks about new chapter that awaits him with trade away from Dolphins coming, a look at key details that could come to play for a Ramsey trade starting June 1. For @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/9akzyRgHCB — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 28, 2025

Some fans have taken Ramsey to task over his trade request.

Among the arguments against Ramsey, inconsistent play and a contract extension that has yet to begin. The Dolphins have already made it clear that they plan to move on from Ramsey, leaving both sides looking forward to a change.

Ramsey, who turns 31 in October and won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021, recorded 60 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions in 2024.

Whether or not Ramsey’s “new chapter” will be with the Rams remains unclear.

Rams HC Sean McVay Gets Honest About Jalen Ramsey Trade

Rams head coach Sean McVay maintained the door remains open for a trade to reunite with Ramsey, whom LA traded away in 2023. However, McVay also said there have not been any new developments on that front,

“We would never close out those opportunities,” McVay told reporters on May 28. “There’s a lot of layers with something of that magnitude, when you’re talking about the caliber of the player, all right, the compensation that they’re looking for in return, what does that look like in terms of how they want to handle what he’s actually due.”

Ramsey is entering the final year of a five-year, $100 million contract and will begin a three-year, $72.3 million extension in 2026.

The Rams would take on Ramsey’s $21.1 million salary in 2025 in a trade.

The financial ramifications have been prohibitive for the Dolphins. A trade after June 1, which McVay noted was a pseudo-deadline, would offer some relief. It is still unclear if the Dolphins would absorb enough of Ramsey’s remaining deal to make a trade worth it for the Rams.

“We love Jalen, we know Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able to do if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven’t closed the door on that, but there hasn’t been a whole lot of dialogue as of late in regards to some of the communication,” McVay said.

“We’ll see if that changes, but these things can happen quickly. But it’s really kind of the same as what it was a couple weeks ago.”

Rams DBs Get Vote of Confidence

The Rams have 10 cornerbacks on the roster as of May 28, and McVay expressed the utmost confidence in the group, its versatility, and his staff to coach them up.

“I feel good about where we’re at. Obviously, Jalen’s a unique deal,” McVay said. “There’s a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that maybe are new to the Rams, but have accumulated a bunch of experience, that I think are only going to continue to take steps.

“I thought that Cobie Durant took amazing strides last year. Obviously, Ahkello Witherspoon played great. I think him being here in the offseason is a big deal. Darious Williams has been an excellent player for us. I don’t think anybody can minimize that hamstring injury that he had to work through in the early parts of the year. And then, it was great to see Derion Kendrick out here, and Emmanuel Forbes made a play. So, there’s a handful of guys; I saw Shaun Jolly get in on a pick today. So, I do feel really good about the development of that group.”

The Rams’ lack of new additions to the group fueled speculation about a potential trade.

However, McVay’s comments suggest the Rams are not in as dire straits as their 20th-place ranking from 2024 would otherwise indicate.