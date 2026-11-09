Rams Get Crushing Puka Nacua Injury Update From Sports Doctor

The Los Angeles Rams moved above .500 with a 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. However, the victory came at a cost.

All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua hurt his knee on the Rams’ final offensive snap of the game and is set to undergo an MRI on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The good news is the Rams don’t believe Nacua tore his ACL.

The bad news? One well-known sports doctor is worried about a different ligament in the same knee. Such an injury could sideline him for a significant period of time.

Sports Doctor Worried About Puka Nacua’s PCL

With under two minutes left, Nacua took a hard hit. He got up and walked off the field on his own, but the injury was flagged after the game.

It put a damper on what was otherwise a monster day for Nacua, who finished with 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Former NFL team doctor David Chao reviewed the video and agreed with the early reports that it’s unlikely an ACL tear. Still, he has another concern.

“Based on video, I agree that an ACL tear is unlikely for Puka Nacua,” Chao posted on X. “My concern is a possible aggravation of the PCL injury in the same knee that sidelined him for five games in 2024. The MRI will determine the extent.”

Chao went into more detail while breaking down the play on video.

“He gets hit on the right knee on a jet sweep kind of deal and hyperextends the knee,” Chao continued. “Expecting contusion and hyperextension injury, but the worry is aggravation of his PCL … (Mike) Garafolo and company have already tweeted it’s not an ACL. The video fits, it does not appear to be an ACL by video. The worry is going to be aggravation of the PCL.”

Rams fans will remember the last time Nacua first hurt his PCL. It happened during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers in August 2024. He then aggravated it in the 2024 season opener against the Detroit Lions, which landed him on injured reserve.

If it’s a similar injury to the 2024 one, Nacua could miss a significant chunk of the remainder of the season.

Rams Can’t Afford to Lose Puka Nacua

For a Rams team trying to make a playoff push, losing Nacua for any length of time would be a major blow.

Los Angeles is already playing without wide receiver Davante Adams, and Nacua has been banged up himself this season. He’s already missed two games and has popped up on the injury report multiple times.

Nacua has also been playing without a contract extension, which makes any knee injury even more concerning for both sides.

The timing isn’t all bad though. The Rams have their bye in Week 11, which could buy Nacua some extra time to heal if the injury turns out to be minor.

Monday’s MRI should tell the Rams a lot more. However, if Chao’s concern proves correct and it’s another PCL aggravation, Los Angeles could be without its top weapon for several weeks once again.