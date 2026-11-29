The Los Angeles Rams will clash against a different kicker when the Kansas City Chiefs visit Thursday night.

And the replacement brings one of the most decorated careers in NFL history.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that Justin Tucker will kick against Los Angeles instead of Harrison Butker, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Nov. 29 announcement gives the Rams a storyline to track before their Week 13 matchup.

Chiefs Turn to Justin Tucker After Harrison Butker’s Latest Miss

Butker’s most recent setback came during Kansas City’s 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

As the Chiefs’ official recap detailed, Kansas City drove to Buffalo’s 17-yard line before consecutive penalties pushed the offense backward. Butker then missed a 46-yard field goal wide right with the score tied.

Buffalo won on a 57-yard field goal from Tyler Bass as time expired. The sequence provided a sharp example of how quickly special teams can decide a close game.

Tucker had been waiting for an opportunity since joining Kansas City’s practice squad Oct. 28. NFL Network reported that the Chiefs also worked out former Rams kicker Harrison Mevis before choosing Tucker.

The former Baltimore Ravens standout earned seven Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro honors. His career field-goal percentage stood at 89.1% when Kansas City signed him.

His recent season wasn’t up to his typical standard. Tucker missed eight of 30 field-goal attempts and two extra points in 2024, his final year with Baltimore.

He also served a 10-game suspension in 2025 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following allegations of sexual misconduct. Baltimore released him that spring.

Tucker hadn’t played since 2024 when he joined the Chiefs, making Thursday’s assignment a test of how his practice work helps him in game conditions.

Rams Bring Their Own Kicking Momentum Into Chiefs Matchup

Los Angeles heads into the matchup with recent evidence of how much a reliable kicker can contribute.

Brandon McManus made all four field-goal attempts and both extra points in Wednesday’s victory over the Green Bay Packers, according to the Rams’ official game recap.

His field goals came from 43, 41, 40 and 30 yards. Those kicks helped Los Angeles extend its winning streak to five games.

The Rams have confronted their own difficult decision at the position this season. In October, coach Sean McVay confirmed the team was moving on from Mevis after he made five of nine field-goal attempts through five games.

“But ultimately we need better production,” McVay said then.

Kansas City now encounters a similar demand.

Tucker’s credentials explain the appeal. But his performance Thursday will provide a true measure of what the Chiefs have gained, especially if his play is a crucial factor in achieving victory.