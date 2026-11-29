The Los Angeles Rams have done two things well, particularly as this season has unfolded–adapt and survive–in what may be one of if not the greatest show of head coach Sean McVay’s prowess yet.

Hall of Famer Bill Cowher believes it could be worthy of some hardware.

“If the Rams go to the playoffs, this job he did this year is deserving of the NFL Coach of the Year. Hands down, no doubt,” Cowher said on “NFL Today+” on November 29.

The Rams have dealt with injuries or other absence from Aaron Donald, Davante Adams, Jaylen Watson, Myles Garrett, Steve Avila, and Trent McDuffie–just to name a few–this season, yet they won their fifth straight game in Week 12.

The Rams have had their two most important components: McVay and Matthew Stafford.

The reigning MVP has turned in a different kind of season so far. After leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns in 2025, he is having a relatively middling season in 2026.

Sean McVay Keeping Rams Versatile, Dangerous

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer praised the growth McVay has shown as a head coach, citing growth in even this season alone. He said there is a “difference” in how the Super Bowl champion has approached the Rams’ constant injury situation.

“I talked to Sean McVay right after the game about how many injuries they had. They had so many injuries that there was a guard, would say, ‘Hey, Coach. I can play tight end, so you can do your 13 personnel with three tight ends.’ Great! They put him at tight end, and then the guard went down who’s already the backup guard. They said, ‘No. Now you need to go back in and play guard,’” Glazer said on Fox Sports’ “Thanksgiving Leftovers” segment on November 29.

“With so many injuries earlier in the year, though, when these injuries happened, man, Sean would melt down. Like, ‘Oh, man. This is awful.’ He had such a hard time, because it got him out of what he really wants to do. Now, the other day, he’s like, ‘Yeah, okay. Injuries are coming. We’ll adjust. No problem.’ Totally different, Sean McVay.”

Glazer continued, “I think that happens a lot. Rams are always beat up early in the season. He kind of goes nuts about it, and then they figure a way out of it.”

Former Packers Star Praises Rams

Former Packers star defensive back Charles Woodson, another Hall of Famer, praised the Rams for their versatility, too.

Woodson turned some of the credit back to the players and, really, the front office for assembling thee roster, saying, “You bring in smart players like that, that are able to adjust and go play another position. So, that’s key as well.”

“Being able to adjust to injuries. People going down, being able to substitute guys into play a tight end for them if they needed if they need them to do it. And then Blake Corum, the last couple of weeks, they found on of their running backs to close the game out. And Blake Corum, his number was up. 32 rushes, 184 yards. That is an outstanding day,” Woodson said during the segment.

“The Packers, they couldn’t. They couldn’t stop the run. Micah Parsons is back, so they were better against the run when he was in there. But when he was out of the game, because he’s on a pitch count, they were able to run the ball on the Packers defense. So, [Packers] can’t run the ball, couldn’t stop the run. Turnovers. Bad deal for the Packers, but the Rams find a way.”