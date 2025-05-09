Rams: Sean McVay’s Heartfelt Speech on ‘Cold G’ is Pure Cinema

The Los Angeles Rams released the first episode of their series, Behind the Grind, featuring an electric showcase of emotion from head coach Sean McVay.

In the episode, McVay steps in front of the whole team and introduces three-time First Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams to the rest of the team, and it’s a moment Rans fans won’t want to miss.

Sean McVay: It’s Showtime in Los Angeles with Davante Adams

Here’s a quick breakdown of what McVay said in regards to Adams:

Glad to be able to have Davante Adams. Guy’s got a lot of respect, he’s earned it with the way that he works over the course of his career. But it’s also good to be able to see some of the cool s*** the guy has put on tape. Looking forward to be able to see you guys partner up with Tae. Up top, recognizing man coverage and you could appreciate it from this angle. Alright the over-the-shoulder but when you see it from the end zone, you talk about being able to win iso sideline awareness…Alright but I’m not done yet we got a couple more. One of the things that guys have seen about Davante, you can tell he was a hooper to get parallel, can work edges on people, these are the things that you love to be able to see. Isolation fades, this is gonna make up better collectively on both sides, alright being able to add a great player like Davante Adams. And he’s got the ability to finish and make plays. Very excited to add him. More importantly because of the person that he is but he is also a cold g on the field, give it up for Davante Adams.

It’s the type of speech that instills a newfound confidence not just for the players, but for fans watching around the world. It was a heartbreaker for the Rams to lose a close matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs last season, but there’s room for optimism with Adams now in the mix.

The New Dynamic Duo on Offense

It hurts losing Cooper Kupp, but Adams is still at the top of his game heading into his 13th season. Last year, splitting time between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, Adams appeared in 14 games, racking up 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently ranked Adams and Puka Nacua as the fifth-best wide receiver duo in the league, noting:

“With Matthew Stafford behind center and Sean McVay calling the offense, Adams should seamlessly step in for Cooper Kupp as L.A.’s 1A receiver opposite Nacua. Nacua and Kupp helped the Rams rank 10th in both passing yards and net yards per attempt last season. Los Angeles’ new tandem is extremely likely to have similar success as long as injuries don’t become a factor.”

Currently, Adams and Nacua rank just behind duos like A.J. Brown/DeVonta Smith (Eagles), Amon-Ra St. Brown/Jameson Williams (Lions), Justin Jefferson/Jordan Addison (Vikings), and Ja’Marr Chase/Tee Higgins (Bengals).

But that doesn’t mean Adams and Nacua can’t end up as the top WR duo in the NFL next season.