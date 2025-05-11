Rams Urged To Help Matthew Stafford By Adding 6-Time Pro Bowler

The Los Angeles Rams have made waves this offseason by securing six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams, a move aimed at filling the void left by Cooper Kupp’s departure.

Despite the emphatic free agency splash, it’s clear that the Rams may not be done reshaping their roster—and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford could still benefit from one more proven weapon to his arsenal.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox floated the idea in March of the Rams helping Stafford and the offense by signing six-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen.

Allen remains on the free agent market despite a strong showing in 2024 with a rookie Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. He may not be the every-down WR1 he once was, but he’s still one of the most technically polished wideouts in the NFL. For a team looking to make another deep playoff run behind a veteran QB, the fit feels almost too perfect at this stage.

Why Keenan Allen Makes Sense For Rams In 2025

Allen, 33, posted 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns last season. That’s not elite production—but it’s dependable. He had a slow start to the year because of a heel ailment, while Chicago struggled to confirm their identity, and consistently move the ball.

With the Rams’ offensive structure and Stafford’s arm, Allen’s value could be maximized as a possession receiver who thrives with high-percentage targets in three-wideout sets.

He doesn’t win with speed or size anymore. He wins with savvy, knowledgeable routes. And that’s exactly what works in Sean McVay’s system.

Allen profiles perfectly as a No. 3 option—one who can operate in the slot, shift outside when needed, and work the red zone with surgical efficiency. Behind Adams and a dynamic Puka Nacua, Allen wouldn’t need to carry the offense. But he could become the glue in a pivotal season.

This is about complementary weapons. With Kupp now playing in a Seattle Seahawks uniform, and reliable targets like Demarcus Robinson no longer in the mix, there’s a real opportunity for the Rams to round out their wide receiver corps with a player who understands space, timing, and defensive leverage as well as anyone in football.

Allen Is A Great Fit With Stafford, Despite League Interest

For Stafford, entering what could be the final season or two of his career, Allen is the kind of veteran who helps a quarterback sleep better at night. On third-and-6? He’ll be at the sticks. In the red zone? He’ll win inside with nuance. He’s the type of guy who doesn’t need a full offseason to “click” with a quarterback—he just gets it.

Of course, the Rams aren’t the only potential landing spot for Allen. The Los Angeles Chargers are interested in a potential reunion. The Las Vegas Raiders have also emerged as a logical destination, particularly after signing Geno Smith and a highly-anticipated second campaign with Brock Bowers.

But in terms of fit and purpose, no team makes more sense than L.A.

A franchise in win-now mode, already proven by adding Adams and bolstering the defense in the draft.

Financially, the move could work, too. Allen won’t command top dollar at this stage, especially with several receivers already off the market. But his value per dollar might be among the highest of any veteran left unsigned.

Allen may have worn powder blue in his prime with the Chargers. But a return to L.A.—this time in horns—might be exactly what both sides need.