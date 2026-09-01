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Rams Lose 6-Foot-7, 312-Pound Offensive Lineman to Ravens

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AJ Arcuri, Los Angeles Rams
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The Rams can no longer turn to AJ Arcuri, thanks to the Ravens.

The Los Angeles Rams face questions about their star-studded roster, particularly about their offensive line, but former draft pick AJ Arcuri is no longer an option.

The 6-foot-7, 312-pound tackle is heading to the AFC.

“The #Ravens are signing former #Rams OL AJ Arcuri to their practice squad,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on September 1. “Arcuri had been in LA since he was drafted in the seventh round in 2022. Now a fresh start in Baltimore.”

Ravens Swipe Ex-Rams OT AJ Arcuri

LA selected Arcuri in the seventh-round with 261st overall pick of the 2022 draft. He has appeared in 10 games with one start during his Rams tenure.

Now, he heads to the Ravens, who missed the postseason in 2025.

However, Arcuri is going from preparing to protect one MVP in Rams star Matthew Stafford to another in Lamar Jackson. He will have to prove himself to earn more playing time, but it is indeed a new beginning for the big-bodied former Rams trench presence, Arcuri.

This story will be updated.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

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Rams Lose 6-Foot-7, 312-Pound Offensive Lineman to Ravens

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