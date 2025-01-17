Hi, Subscriber

Rams Make Announcement Before Eagles Divisional Playoff Matchup

Sean McVay, Los Agneles Rams
Getty
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay runs onto the field before facing the Minnesota Vikings.

The Los Angeles Rams tied an NFL playoff record with 9 sacks in their Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings. Opportunities could present themselves in the Divisional Round against the Philadelphia Eagles, so trying to replicate that production makes sense.

They must stop the run first. And to do that, the Rams are preparing to bolster their run defense.

With three days until their tilt against the Eagles, the Rams announced they designated Super Bowl champion linebacker Troy Reeder and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison to return.

This opens a 21-day window to activate Reeder and/or Murchison to the 53-man roster. The window runs up to the Super Bowl on February 9, but a decision could come sooner than that given the announcement.

 

Reeder, 30, is in his sixth NFL season, all spent with LA teams. An undrafted free agent out of Delaware, he opened the season as the starting inside backer opposite Christian Rozeboom.  He landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury between Weeks 6 and 7.

Before his injury, Reeder was having his third highest-graded season, per Pro Football Focus.

He also received his third-highest single-game grade in the game that he suffered the injury. Reeder would likely serve in a reserve role if he is activated from injured reserve.

He has the third-highest run-stopping grade among Rams linebackers. Reeder trailed Jake Hummel, who led the group but played 34 run defense snaps during the regular season, and Omar Speights who took over for Reeder when the latter was injured.

Rams DL in for Long Day vs Eagles

Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams

GettyByron Young #0 and Kobie Turner #91 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a sack against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff.

Murchison has not played this season. But his potential return to the field could be just as critical for the Rams’ depth in this game.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards during the regular season. The Eagles gained 3.2 yards before contact per rush, per Pro Football Reference. Game-time temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s, but there is a chance of rain and even snow.

That could set up a long day for the Rams’ front seven.

The Rams will again lean on second-year man Kobie Turner and rookie Braden Fiske on the defensive interior.

However, Murchison could eat into the snaps of rotation players Neville Gallimore and Tyler Davis as the Rams look to keep Fiske and Turner fresh enough to be effective against the Eagles’ run and pass games.

Rams Road Underdogs in NFC Divisional Playoff

Sean McVay, Nick Sirianni, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greets Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni after their game.

The Rams remain underdogs entering this game, sentiments potentially bolstered by the poor weather conditions forecasted for the game. The Eagles also got a decisive 37-20 victory in Week 12 of the regular season.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 24 of 36 passes (66.7%) for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns in the contest.

The Rams also sacked Stafford five times.

Rams head coach Sean McVay would be wise to lean into the running game to better protect Stafford this time around and keep the Eagles’ offense off the field as much as possible. The Eagles were top 10 against run and pass during the regular season.

However, they were the No. 1 pass defense on the campaign, while ranking 10th against the ground attack.

The run-heavy approach could be an unexpected change-up for the Rams.

