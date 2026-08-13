Sean McVay Announces Ty Simpson Decision for Rams’ Preseason Opener

The Los Angeles Rams will take a big step towards the regular season when they suit up for their first preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. And while the game is still a couple of days away, head coach Sean McVay is already setting his plans for this contest in place.

The big decision McVay will have to make is at the quarterback position, as Matthew Stafford will not suit up for this game. After using a first-round pick on Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft, all eyes are on him with Stafford out, and while he is in line to suit up for this game, he won’t be getting the start from the sounds of it.

Stetson Bennett Set to Start Over Ty Simpson in Rams’ Preseason Opener

L.A. caused quite a bit of controversy when it shockingly selected Simpson with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Not only was Simpson expected to come off the board much later than this pick (either at the end of the first round or the beginning of the second round), but the Rams have Stafford under center, whom they seem intent on employing until he decides to call it a career.

Throughout the predraft process, Los Angeles locked in on Simpson as its next quarterback of the future after a strong season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. In 15 games, Simpson completed 305 of his 473 pass attempts for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns. He isn’t necessarily the flashiest quarterback prospect of his generation, but Simpson has proven he can move the ball down the field on offense and put up points for his team.

The overarching presumption is that Simpson will eventually take over for Stafford once he retires. However, Los Angeles also has Stetson Bennett at its disposal, who has been working behind Stafford for his first three seasons in the pros. Bennett is currently ahead of Simpson on the depth chart, and he will be getting the start against the Chiefs. However, Simpson is also going to get snaps, meaning fans will get their first look at the team’s new first-round pick.

“Rams coach Sean McVay says QB Stetson Bennett will start vs the Chiefs. QB Ty Simpson will also play,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Will Ty Simpson Play at All for the Rams During the 2026 Regular Season?

Simpson’s arrival has pulled a blanket over the fact that, in McVay’s eyes at least, Bennett is still the backup quarterback behind Stafford for the time being. While he doesn’t have as much upside as Simpson, Bennett has several years of experience working in this offense, and the team seems to believe he gives them the best shot at winning if Stafford has to miss time.

Things could still change, but Los Angeles would appear to be content with essentially red-shirting Simpson for the 2026 campaign and letting him develop behind the scenes, rather than throwing him into the fire before he’s ready for live-game action. If Simpson balls out in his first preseason action against the Chiefs, though, he could make McVay’s decision on Stafford’s backup a much more difficult decision than initially expected.