Rams Add Wide Receiver From 49ers as 2026 Trade Deadline Passes

The Los Angeles Rams shook up their roster as the 2026 trade deadline came and went without any noise, reuniting with Xavier Smith amid the unfortunate news on fellow wide receiver Jordan Whittington.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the Rams posted on X, listing a key pair of moves.

Reserved/Injured WR Jordan Whittington

Free Agent Signing WR Xavier Smith

This news on both players comes amid the Rams losing Puka Nauca to an injury, and possibly the reserve list, due to multiple issues and Davante Adams (hamstring) still being on IR.

“Smart add,” Rams announcer J.B. Long posted on X in reaction to the news, which came down 20 minutes after the deadline passed. “Take the return game emotions out of it. X was a 300-yard receiver for this offense last year.”

Smith was on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

Rams Reverse Course on Xavier Smith After Losing Another Wide Receiver to Injury

Smith is a former undrafted free agent who began his career with the Rams in 2023, and got cut this season amid some troubles in the return game.

His departure came almost immediately after he received a vote of confidence.

“I would say, overall, he’s been inconsistent. We need to do a better job of tracking the ball, judging the ball, fielding the ball when necessary, not fielding it in other situations. He knows that, and hopefully we’ll get the improvements that we need in that area,” Rams special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone told reporters on October 1.

“We have a lot of trust in X. I really do. He’s put in a lot of time and effort in training camp, then, obviously, moving into the season. I think that he’ll do the necessary things to be able to sustain at that position for us.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke candidly about the apparent change of heart the Rams had regarding Smith.

McVay said they were “very appreciative” of his services.

“Ultimately, my job, and it’s one of the worst parts of it,” McVay told reporters one day after Ventrone’s remarks, “You try to use your values and principles to make decisions that are best for the collective, even if it sometimes doesn’t benefit people that you’ve developed relationships with and you care about.”

Whitington was not a big part of the Rams’ passing attack, but he is a strong blocker at the position that has been decimated by injuries amid preexisting questions about its overall depth entering the season.

Before this, the only receivers on the Rams’ 53-man roster were rookie CJ Daniels, second-year pro Konata Mumpfield, and veteran Tutu Atwell.

Because the Rams signed Smith off the 49ers’ practice squad, he now joins that group.