Former Los Angeles Rams Wide Reciever Joins San Francisco 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams could face old friend Xavier Smith in the coming weeks.

“The #49ers announced they have signed WR Xavier Smith to the team’s practice squad,” the 49ers said in a post on X on October 7.

“Smith (5-9, 180) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2023. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the Rams (2024-26), he has appeared in 34 games (three starts) and registered 20 receptions for 309 yards to go along with four carries for 36 yards. He has also appeared in five postseason contests. In 2026, Smith appeared in three games with the Rams before he was waived by the team on October 2,” the 49ers said in the official release on their team website.

“A 29-year-old native of Haines City, FL, Smith attended Florida A&M University for six seasons (2017-22) where he appeared in 33 games (30 starts) and registered 228 receptions for 2,893 yards and 25 touchdowns to go along with 20 carries for 96 yards and one touchdown on the ground.”

Ex-Rams WR Xavier Smith Crosses Enemy Lines to 49ers

The Rams parted ways with Smith on October 2. The move happened after special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone spoke candidly about him but also showed support for Smith.

“I would say, overall, he’s been inconsistent. We need to do a better job of tracking the ball, judging the ball, fielding the ball when necessary, not fielding it in other situations. He knows that. And, hopefully, we’ll get the improvements that we need in that area,” Ventrone told reporters on October 1, saying there were “no” thoughts of replacing Smith.

“We have a lot of trust in X. I really do. He’s put in a lot of time and effort in training camp, then, obviously, moving into the season. I think that he’ll do the necessary things to be able to sustain at that position for us.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay explained the seemingly sudden change of heart.

“No. 1, very appreciative of Xavier Smith. I think when you look at his journey, there’s a lot of cool things that are reflected in sports of overcoming odds and doing some different things, and I love him. Appreciate the person. And the hard part is–and you tell him, and you tell the team–is that, ultimately, my job, and it’s one of the worst parts of it,” McVay told reporters on October 2.

“You try to use your values and principles to make decisions that are best for the collective, even if it sometimes doesn’t benefit people that you’ve developed relationships with and you care about.”

Sean McVay Gets Honest About Xavier Smith

Like Ventrone, McVay did not sugarcoat the Rams’ decision to move on from Smith as their kick returner.

“We just need better production out of that position. That’s exclusively what it was. There was some decisions last week that we–we’ve got to make better decisions. We got to be able to field it,” McVay said. “Doesn’t mean that I love him any less, but we need better production from that position that he was playing a critical factor in.

“I’m not sure exactly, but I think Bubba, too, he’s going to be honest. But there’s also some things that’s–that really is the truth. We weren’t thinking about it when he talked to you guys yesterday. And as you get a chance to kind of take a step back, evaluate the totality of our group, what’s the best way to try to be able to put together all three phases? Did feel like that was in the best interest of the group. And that was kind of what went into it. And that decision was made kind of later last night, and I got with him this morning.”

The Rams will face the 49ers next in Week 14, giving Smith’s situation plenty of time to play out.