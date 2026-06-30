Rams Get Critical Message About Decision Around Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead has become synonymous with the “F them picks” approach he appeared to lean into this offseason to maximize the time they still have with Matthew Stafford under center, trading for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie.

Snead also seemed to work against himself in some areas, leading to strong thoughts about the 15th-year lead executive.

That includes at the game’s most important position.

Les Snead Mortgaged Rams’ Future

ESPN’s Seth Walder took Snead and the Rams to task, giving them a “C+” for their offseason moves, which also included signing cornerback Jaylen Watson in free agency. Walder believes the Rams gave up too much for their “biggest move,” acquiring Garrett.

The Rams surrendered draft picks in Rounds 1 through 3 (one each) and edge defender Jared Verse, who Walder argued offers more “surplus value.”

While Garrett is on a bargain contract, Verse has yet to sign a big-money extension.

“The Rams have a limited contention window with reigning MVP Matthew Stafford entering his age-38 season. So pretty much all but one decision they made this offseason seems to have been directed at maximizing the team’s chances to win the Super Bowl at its home stadium in February. And the Rams certainly succeeded in that regard,” Walder wrote on June 30.

“It makes sense to prioritize the present as Super Bowl favorites with a waning quarterback window. But what kind of present value tariff is worth it? Should the Rams sacrifice two percentage points of future Super Bowl probability later for one point today? Three?”

The “X-factor” that landing Garrett could lure Aaron Donald out of retirement would alter Walder’s view, but he still argued it was “too rich” for his liking.

It was a similar story with McDuffie.

“I think McDuffie is fantastic, but this type of trade — giving up premium draft capital for the right to pay a player market price — rarely makes sense,” Walden wrote. “It’s an even tougher sell for a cornerback, given how variable the position is from year to year. But the contention windows argument also applies here, and McDuffie has been very good for years.”

Rams’ Plan Behind Matthew Stafford in Question

While Walder was ultimately appreciative of the Rams’ approach to maximizing their remaining time with Stafford under center, he joined the chorus of detractors over their selection of Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick of the 2026 draft.

Not only did the Rams select Simpson earlier than most projections, but they also passed on an opportunity to add another potential contributor for the 2026 season.

That the Rams were so aggressive in other ways only underscores those sentiments.

Moreover, Stafford’s recent suggestions that he could play into his 40s–he turned 38 in February–add to the uncertainty around the Rams’ decision to select Simpson, who will already be two years into his rookie contract (which he has not signed) when Stafford’s deal expires.

That would give the Rams three years (including the fifth-year option) before they were forced to either sign Simpson to an extension, use the franchise tag, or move on.

If Stafford remains healthy, the Rams’ decision will be adjudicated further by the public.

However, after Stafford missed time last offseason due to a back injury before going on to have his MVP-winning season, the Rams can argue they are bolstering themselves for the present and future, even if 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett IV has the edge so far.