Rams Get Warning About Matthew Stafford, Fellow ‘X Factor’ 

The Los Angeles Rams are running it back with Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams as a potent combination, particularly when the offense is in scoring position. However, it is fair to wonder how much either has left in the tank.

Stafford is entering his 18th NFL season and dealt with a back injury during the 2025 offseason, while Adams missed the final three games of the regular-season campaign.

Keeping the tandem healthy and on the field is imperative for the Rams.

Matthew Stafford Key for Rams

ESPN’s Mike Clay called Stafford (really, the Rams’ QB situation) the team’s “biggest strength,” ahead of their retooled defensive line and secondary and a strong offensive line, for what he called “the league’s clear-cut best roster.”

If the Rams want to achieve their goals, though, they must keep Stafford upright.

“The Rams’ Super Bowl chances hinge most on the health and continued strong play of reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, 38,” Clay wrote on July 6. “He dominated in 2025, pacing the NFL in both passing yards (4,707) and passing TDs (46) while finishing fourth in QBR. With the league’s best roster around him, Stafford is set up for another elite season.”

Adams is part of that setup, and ESPN’s Seth Walder listed the duo–or, more specifically, their health–as the Rams’ “X factor” for this coming season.

That was despite Stafford overcoming his back issue to play the entire season and win MVP.

“There’s no guarantee that he can repeat that in 2026 at age 38,” Walder wrote in the same piece. “Adams . . . is 33 and the depth behind him and Puka Nacua is severely lacking. The Rams are the best team in football, but they have a couple of Achilles’ heels they must protect.”

Rams Getting Consistent Message About QB1

Clay’s take is not a one-off. The Rams are ranked No. 1 on his list of NFL rosters, but they are indeed top-heavy at key positions.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins noted that the question remains how long Stafford can keep playing at such a high level. Stafford led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns during the 2025 regular season before leading the Rams to the NFC Championship Game.

Atkins expects the Rams to do everything they can to keep Stafford on the field for 2026.

“The question is no longer about whether he’s elite, just how long he can keep it going. At age 38, fresh off his first MVP, a step back in production would only make sense,” Atkins wrote on July 1. “But Stafford is aging like fine wine, as long as the Rams can keep hits off of his ailing back. Expect another summer of management to reflect that understanding.”

Davante Adams Gets Reality Check

As for Adams, Atkins’ thoughts came with a reality check. The six-time Pro Bowler is 0-5 in his career in Conference Championship Games, and he will turn 34 years old in December.

“This could be Adams’ last crack at reaching the Super Bowl as a top option on a team,” Atkins wrote. “The Rams doubled down on him by passing on a trade for A.J. Brown, because of his lethal play in the red zone and his ability to coach up younger receivers.”

For all of the talent on the Rams’ roster, they need Stafford for the offense to remain elite.

Moreover, players like Adams, who is on an expiring contract, are also facing what could be their final chance to capitalize on what is such a stacked roster with Stafford and the Rams.