Rams QB Gets Superhero Comparison From Pro Bowl Teammate

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford received high praise from his Pro Bowl defensive teammate.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen show on May 9th, Rams linebacker Jared Verse compared Stafford to Captain America.

“He’s really [composed] all the time. He’s really collected all the time, even during big moments,” Verse said when asked what Stafford is like as a teammate. “But he knows how to hype people up right before the game… It’s always enough to hear every word and you get hyped up and you get ready for [the game].”

“Who he is as an athlete is amazing. One of the best people on the field, he’s one of the best players I’ve ever been around.”

In the 2024 – 25 NFL postseason, Stafford put up over 500 yards and four touchdown passes.

Verse, who was a rookie last season, saw his quarterback lead the team to the NFC Divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles in a game the Rams almost pulled off the upset.

Jared Verse On Stafford’s Contract Extension

The future for Matthew Stafford was up in the air. There was speculation that the quarterback could possibly be traded earlier during the offseason.

But earlier this week, Stafford agreed to restructure his contract with the Rams and will stay with the team for the foreseeable future.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I was a little nervous,” Jared Verse said if he was nervous Stafford would return. “One day I woke up and saw the news and I started smiling. I was happy he when came back.”

Stafford was set to make $58 million in the final two years of his contract with the team. With his restructured deal, the Rams will pay the quarterback $84 million over two years instead.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that retaining Stafford “was always the end goal in mind.”

Future of the Rams

The Rams have to begin planning for the future post-Stafford.

The Super Bowl champion quarterback turned 37 years old earlier this year and isn’t getting any younger.

McVay has mentioned to Mad Dog Sports Radio that he hopes Matthew Stafford can play at least for a couple more years.

While he may be the quarterback for next season, an older player is always at risk of an injury that can sideline him for a lengthy period of time.

“I feel really good about where our quarterback room is,” McVay said before the 2025 NFL Draft when asked if he studied any QBs in this year’s draft class.

And the head coach kept his word. Los Angeles had six picks in the draft and didn’t select a possible replacement for Stafford.

Whether he has faith in Stafford’s durability or in confidence in the teams backups, McVay continues building the team forward.