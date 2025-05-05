Key Date Revealed as Rams ‘Finalize’ $84 Million Decision on Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford have “finalized” the adjustment to the Pro Bowl quarterback’s contract. Both sides agreed to the deal before the draft, and the terms of the deal recently came to light.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport offered further insight into what Stafford will earn, an increase from the previously reported $80 million.

He also has a new deadline – the start of free agency – for next year’s money to lock in in 2026.

“The #Rams and QB Matthew Stafford have finally finalized the terms on his new contract, sources say, as the deal negotiated during the NFL Combine is now official,” Rapoport reported on X on May 5. “Stafford will earn $44M this year, with $4M already paid and the other $40M fully guaranteed.

“If Matthew Stafford is on the #Rams roster next at the start of FA, he’ll lock in another $40M. Stafford was on the books for $58M over 2 years, now it’s $84M over 2 years.”

Stafford, 37, threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions on 65.8% completion in 2024. He was entering Year 3 of a four-year, $160 million deal.

Now, Stafford is on a two-year pact worth $84 million with the Rams.

Sean McVay’s Hopes Matthew Stafford Plays ‘Couple More Years’

After a 1-4 start in which he posted a 1,238-3-3 line on 67% completion, Stafford threw for 2,524 yards, 17 TDs, and 5 picks. The Rams went 9-2 during that span. They took the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles to the wire in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Stafford’s future became a topic of intrigue immediately after the game.

He hinted at returning for 2025, later suggesting the 2026 season was in play too on his wife, Kelly’s, podcast.

“I feel pretty good right now,” Stafford said on “The Morning After” podcast on March 6. “I don’t know. We’ll see. I don’t want to sell myself short, I don’t want to promise anything. Obviously, can’t do that. But I do feel good. I feel like I’m playing decent.”

"They still want Matthew Stafford, I think the question is can they come to an agreement on the money?"@judybattista on Matthew Stafford's contract situation with the #Rams pic.twitter.com/Y12GkmIvvf — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 26, 2025

“We’ll figure it out faster next year if we get to that point,” Stafford said on the show.

Earlier in the offseason, Rams general manager Les Snead raised eyebrows by leaving the door open for a team to inquire about a trade for Stafford. The Rams also allowed Stafford’s representatives to speak with potential trade partners about his value.

The two sides wanted to remain together, and Rams head coach Sean McVay’s recent comments underscore those sentiments.

McVay lauded the duo’s increased appreciation for one another and plotted the future.

“We have a chance with him every time he’s at the switch, and love working with him,” McVay told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio on May 2. And I think he’s got he can play as long as he wants. But fortunately, I’m hoping it’s a couple more years.”

That would coincidentally take the Rams and Stafford through the life of the QB’s reworked contract.

Rams Projected to Land Matthew Stafford Replacement in 2025 Draft

Stafford’s age and the periods of uncertainty over the past two offseasons make it abundantly clear the Rams need to address their plan for his successor. ESPN’s Jordan Reid projected they would do that in the 2026 draft.

Reid had the Rams select LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier after a trade up with the Carolina Panthers.

“Here’s Matthew Stafford’s heir apparent. Stafford will turn 38 before the 2026 season, so this is a great spot for the Rams to pick Nussmeier, whose 79.1 QBR ranked 11th in the FBS in 2024,” Reid wrote on May 1. “Nussmeier’s arm is more flexible than powerful, and his anticipation skills result in some of the most exciting throws I’ve seen on tape.”

Unbelievable throw and catch.@realkp4_ with the TOUCHDOWN 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/NAUW3QiX1o — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2024

“Interceptions are an issue — he threw multiple picks in four games last season — but he could be a first-round pick if he cleans those up,” Reid wrote of Nussmeier.

The Rams’ trade with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2024 draft set the stage for such a move.