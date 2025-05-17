Rams Facing ‘Pressure’ After Historic $265 Million QB Decision

The Los Angeles Rams gave Matthew Stafford a revised contract this offseason, worth $80 million over the 2025 and 2026 seasons. However, the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion’s future remains a year-to-year subject.

That leaves the Rams in a precarious spot, particularly after the division rival San Francisco 49ers signed Brock Purdy to a five-year, $265 million contract extension.

LA’s future uncertainty at the position puts them at a disadvantage.

On May 16, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote about the “ripple effects” of Purdy’s deal, including putting “pressure” on the rest of the NFC West if the QB proves worthy of his new deal. Knox also pointed out that Stafford is “likely to retire well before” Purdy’s contract expires.

From The Insiders leading into our chat: The #49ers and Brock Purdy struck a deal! Officially a franchise QB. And with plenty of time to spare. pic.twitter.com/sla7bq0DiD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2025

Full details of Purdy’s contract have yet to be disclosed.

The former final pick of the 2022 draft, aka Mr. Irrelevant, Purdy’s is the richest contract in the 49ers’ history. Purdy is 23-13 in his career as a starter. He has completed 67.6% of his passes for 8,144 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in two full seasons as QB1 for the 49ers.

Notably, Purdy is 1-2 against Stafford and the Rams, sporting a 640-3-1 line on 61.6% completion and a 91.2 passer rating.

The most immediate pressure on Stafford and the Rams is to bring another Super Bowl to LA.

Matthew Stafford at Heart of ‘Lingering’ Rams Question

ESPN’s Dan Graziano listed the Rams’ QB situation among his 10 “lingering questions.” The insider noted the Rams “seem to be operating without a net” behind Stafford. Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett IV are the only other QBs on the roster.

“So, why not draft one?” Graziano wrote on May 14. “Teams didn’t think very highly of this year’s crop of draft quarterbacks. Forcing a pick on a quarterback of the future whom you don’t feel great about isn’t the best path for a defending division champion that sees itself as a Super Bowl contender.”

Graziano pointed to the Rams’ trade out of the first round of the 2024 draft and how it positioned them to be active with a more QB-rich class in 2026.

The Rams picked up a vital 2026 first-round pick in a trade with the Falcons Thursday night. And those around the league have a hunch about the player Sean McVay, Les Snead and co. have their eye on. More, with @SandoNFL ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XT5Lsz968O — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 29, 2025

Stafford has left the door open to retirement over each of the past two offseasons, albeit as a distant third option. Stafford has also hinted at returning for 2026 already, but the Rams’ decision to pass on a quarterback in the 2025 draft raised eyebrows nonetheless.

Rams Perilously Close to Playoff Hopes Hinging on Stetson Bennett

The Rams’ potentially choosing to wait until 2026 leaves them in a precarious situation amid their Super Bowl aspirations with Stafford.

Garoppolo, 33, is a former starter and two-time Super Bowl champion who played in another title game with the San Francisco 49ers following the 2019 regular season. He also has an extensive injury history, playing a slate of games once in his career, again in 2019.

Stafford has also missed time with various injuries in recent seasons, but was healthy in 2024.

That leaves the unproven Bennett, a fourth-round pick in 2023, potentially two snaps away from having the Rams’ playoff hopes resting on his right arm.

He recently made waves, drawing an optimistic outlook in light of a workout video in which he completed passes in an informal setting. But Bennett has not played in a meaningful game since winning the second of his two championships with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022.

Stetson Bennett looks ready to prove EVERYONE wrong heading into his third season as an NFL QB. Bennett has reportedly had the “strongest offseason” of his life and is ready to compete for the Rams QB2 position. Bennett reportedly knows he has “a lot to prove” this year as he… pic.twitter.com/5yqUB4r7eB — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) May 8, 2025

All three Rams QBs have championship game experience.

They are not equals as players, though, putting that much more emphasis on the Rams keeping Stafford upright and healthy in 2025.