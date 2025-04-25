Blockbuster Trade Generates Buzz at Rams HQ During 2025 Draft

The Los Angeles Rams’ impact, particularly that of general manager Les Snead, left a mark on the 2025 draft. Former Rams executive James Gladstone, now the general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars, pulled off the first trade of a first-round pick in this draft cycle.

Gladstone, the youngest GM in the NFL this season, traded the No. 5 overall pick in this draft, along with second and fourth-round picks, and a first-rounder in the 2026 cycle for No. 2 overall.

Gladstone then selected former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter.

Hunter is the first player in the draft era to be called at both of the positions he played in college, defensive back and wide receiver. Hunter is also the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, leading the Big 12 with 96 receptions and 15 touchdowns on 1,258 yards and recording 4 interceptions.

He ties former San Diego Chargers running back Bo Matthews (1974) as the highest-drafted player in the Buffaloes’ history.

The trade also piqued interest around the Rams.

Rams GM’s ‘Former Protege’ Causes Stir at LA Draft Headquarters With Blockbuster Trade

Gladstone’s trade generated buzz at Rams draft HQ, with The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reporting media members sought out his former boss.

“Pretty cool moment here in LA as a couple personnel people ran to go catch Les Snead’s reaction to this news breaking on TV – has been in the works for a couple days,” Rodrigue reported on X on April 24. “His protege James Gladstone and the Jags make their first major move of their new era.”

Gladstone spent nine seasons with the Rams as director of scouting.

He also hired former Rams assistant Lian Coen as his head coach this offseason, coercing LA’s former offensive coordinator from the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The duo will try to right a Jaguars team that won four games in 2024.

Hunter joins fellow top Jaguars selections in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker, both former No. 1 overall picks.

Last year’s first-rounder, Brian Thomas Jr., was taken No. 23 overall but was a Pro Bowler.

Gladstone’s beginning his tenure with a trade is fitting, given his background. Snead has overseen several trades as Rams GM. That includes moving former No. 1 pick Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

The Rams won the Super Bowl that season. The Jaguars might settle for snapping their two-year playoff drought and getting their first win in the postseason since.

Travis Hunter Could Join NFL Royalty

Being selected No. 2 overall is a high honor. Hunter’s versatility could allow him to join notable NFL figures, including his former head coach. Hunter said he spoke with both offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

The Jaguars’ message to Hunter was simple.

“They told me they’re gonna let me go out and do what I do,” Hunter told ESPN on April 24. “So I’m going to go out there and do it.”

Hunter could be the first player to log regular snaps on both sides of the ball since his former head coach, Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders. The Hall of Famer started eight games at receiver and eight at cornerback in 1996 with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams will not get to see Hunter and the Jaguars up close in 2025, barring a Super Bowl run.