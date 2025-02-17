Rams to Renew Matthew Stafford Talks Amid Bad News About Potential Trade

The Los Angeles Rams are unlikely to get what they want if they trade Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford. Perhaps that is why the two sides engaged in contract talks despite the organization’s desire to retool.

“Matthew Stafford’s situation remains fluid,” The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue wrote on February 17. “The sides met to talk before the Super Bowl, although not much progressed after their opening conversations, and will pick back up in the coming weeks, a league source said. “It’s not a given that Stafford will remain with the Rams despite both sides’ initial openness to work out a deal.

Rodrigue also noted the “two truths” about Stafford and the Rams’ situation. The Rams must eventually find a replacement for Stafford. Their young talent is coming of age and financial need. The Rams must also recognize that they are positioned to compete.

“Overall, the Rams will not spend big money or trade/draft capital on a quarterback unless they believe he is their present and their future,” Rodrigue wrote.

“My sense is that many within the organization want to get something done with Stafford but are also thinking about the ascending young group of players, including some with early contract extensions coming due over the next two years. There’s a financial point and/or term limit the Rams are unlikely to cross, even if Stafford undoubtedly gives them their best chance to make a run in 2025.”

Rams Get Bad News About Rumored Asking Price on Matthew Stafford Trade

The prevalent notion remains that Stafford wants to and will return to the Rams in 2025. That would likely entail a reworked contract. The QB still playing at a high level, which should generate a substantial trade market if he is made available.

However, the Rams have a rumored interest in the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 draft for Stafford. That could prove too lofty.

Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd explained what he heard the Rams planned to do with the pick.

“I’m told they want the Giants’ first-round pick at No. 3,” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on February 13. “The Rams want that number three pick in the draft because they’re drafting way later. They want to take that pick, move down, and get more picks. Why? So they have extra picks for next year when they have to move up to get a quarterback.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter put the chances at “zero.”

“That pick is not in the conversation if Matthew Stafford and the Rams can’t get a deal worked out,” Schefter told the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard on “Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard” on February 13.

“There is no way in hell that the Giants are giving up the third overall pick for Matthew Stafford. Zero.”

QB Remains Rams’ Biggest Question Mark

The Rams have several other roster items to assess this offseason. But none are more important or will have as great of an impact as what they do with Stafford.

“Will QB Matthew Stafford be back in 2025?” ESPN’s Sarah Barshop wrote on February 13. “With news of the Rams intending to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp, it’s clear Los Angeles’ offense will look different next season. But whether there will be a total overhaul depends on if they can come to an agreement on an adjusted contract with Stafford.

“The quarterback is under contract through 2026, but his $40 million average ranks 15th at the position. Coach Sean McVay didn’t have a timeline for a reworked deal — it took until the team reported to training camp last year — but said he hoped for clarity sooner than later.”

“The top priority is finding a way to reconfigure Matthew Stafford’s contract,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on February 12. “He is by far the Rams’ best option at quarterback for 2025. It feels like the team should make something work here, though I’m not taking an eventual trade off the table, either, if a team is aggressive enough.”