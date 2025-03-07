Hi, Subscriber

Matthew Stafford Raises Eyebrows About Future After Rams Trade Rumors

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford will quarterback the Los Angeles Rams in 2025 and maybe beyond. In his most extensive comments since the resolution, Stafford alluded to wanting to finish his career with the Rams.

Stafford also said he hopes they “figure it out again next year and continue to keep playing,” which raised wife Kelly’s eyebrows.

She noted Rams head coach Sean McVay also hinted at Stafford playing in 2026.

“I feel pretty good right now,” Stafford said on “The Morning After” podcast on March 6. “I don’t know. We’ll see. I don’t want to sell myself short, I don’t want to promise anything. Obviously, can’t do that. But I do feel good. I feel like I’m playing decent.”

There are no new years on Stafford’s contract, which means he remains under team control through the 2026 season. That could be a timeline for the QB’s retirement.

“This whole process was hard and really eye-opening to a lot of things,” Kelly Stafford said. “At the end of the day, this is where we both want it to be, and I’m just glad he gets to play for the team and the coach that he wants to end his career with.”

Matt Stafford Humbled by Trade Interest

Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford #9 celebrate a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford also addressed the interest in him from the Rams and other teams, with reports of offers worth as much as $100 million being discussed.

“I’m lucky to play an important position in our game, right? Probably one of the more important positions on the field,” Stafford said. “It’s a valued position in our league. And so anytime there’s even perceived availability, it’s going to draw attention. But yeah, it’s humbling.

“I was talking with Kelly the other day just about this process and how it can sometimes feel like such a negative. It’s a tough thing. You’re going through all these things. But at the same time, was talking to somebody, and they kind of gave me the perspective of like, ‘Man, this is such a positive time in your life,’ right? ‘You’re 37 years old, going into your 17th NFL season, and somebody still wants you to be on their team.’ And that’s a rare occurrence and something I don’t take for granted, I don’t take lightly.”

Stafford praised McVay for his communication during the process. He also agreed that the goal for next season is an even quicker resolution.

“We’ll figure it out faster next year if we get to that point,” Stafford said.

Matthew Stafford Reacts to Rams GM’s Comments

Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks in his office.

Rams general manager Les Snead fueled speculation during his season-ending press conference when he left the door open for teams to inquire about trading for Stafford this offseason.

Snead referred to the resolution as a “renewal of vows” between the two sides.

“Les is a man of interesting words. I love Les,” Stafford said, per The Orange County Register’s Adam Grosbard on March  5.  “Whatever he wants to say, he can say. I just know I’m excited to be back.”

