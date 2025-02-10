Rams Trade Idea Replaces Matthew Stafford With $63 Million Pro Bowl QB

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to return for 2025. But the two sides have not finalized how that might look. Trade speculation about Stafford’s Rams future remains and replacing him with Sam Darnold could make sense.

Stafford is still performing well heading into his age-37 season. He is also still under contract. He will likely need a new deal to return to the field for LA, though.

The Athletic’s Robert Mays believes the Minnesota Vikings QB could fit the Rams’ plans better.

“Can you trade Stafford for a [first-round pick] and then just sign Sam Darnold for the Stafford money, and is that actually a better place to be if you are the Los Angeles Rams for the next five years? Because you get the draft capital in addition to a much younger quarterback on what is probably going to be a similar deal,” Mays told Derrik Klassen on “The Athletic Football Show” in January.

“A pivot point is probably necessary somewhere if you are the Rams, right? You’ve got to find an offramp to a different quarterback solution at some point. Stafford’s 37. Cooper Kupp is 32, so you’ve got some aging expensive pieces. And this is the question that I have about the Rams offseason period.”

Stafford has been a popular speculative target for Minnesota partly due to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who was Rams offensive coordinator for the QB’s first season in LA when they won the Super Bowl.

However, the Rams must navigate uncertainty around the QB for the second straight offseason, which fueled speculation that Stafford could be traded.

Stafford is entering Year 3 of a four-year, $160 million contract, which was restructured.

Rams Roster Not on Matthew Stafford’s Timeline Amid Trade Speculation

The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer said the Rams’ decision on Stafford will have “a lot” to do with their respective timelines. Breer pointed out the Rams’ current core – outside of Stafford – are in their early-to-mid 20s with multiple years on their contracts.

“Sean McVay is in the final year of his 30s, and the franchise is heading into its 10th season back in Los Angeles. And in so many ways, the team itself has found its fountain of youth,” Breer wrote on February 10. “That gives the Rams the flexibility, with cap space and a full complement of draft picks, to again become the aggressor on the veteran market.

“But it also raises a bigger question with Stafford.”

During his season-ending press conference, Rams general manager Les Snead opened the door to a trade after saying that Stafford “disturbed” LA’s last planned retooling period.

Play

Breer pointed to the drawn-out process during the 2024 offseason, noting Stafford’s salary has fallen behind compared to his peers.

Breer also noted a potential first-rounder in return for the QB only from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Will Stafford want to stay in 2025? Will the negotiation drag through the entire offseason again? And do the Rams want to do this again with Stafford, if this is just a year-to-year thing, knowing they could be right back here again in ’26?” Breer wrote.

“When the sides agreed over the summer to revisit all this, they knew these would be the questions they’d have to answer. The coaches, for their part, want Stafford to be with them in 2025. But the bigger-picture part of this equation has come into play. And if a team such as Pittsburgh came along offering a first-round pick, the math could certainly change.”

The Rams did have the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on the ropes in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

Sam Darnold Could Price Out of Vikings’ Future, Rams’ Plans

Darnold’s future with the Vikings is not much clearer than Stafford’s with the Rams even amid trade rumors for the latter. Darnold is a free agent at 28 years old coming off his first career Pro Bowl. The Vikings won 14 games in 2024 and are expected to make an effort to retain Darnold.

However, Darnold’s success and a dearth of available options could lead to a hefty contract for the QB. The Vikings have proved willing to avoid that with Kirk Cousins.

They drafted J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 draft and signed Daniel Jones.

Over The Cap projects the Rams will have $38.3 million before making any further roster moves this offseason. Darnold – who has earned $63.8 million in his career – has a projected annual value of $38.2 million. Stafford’s is at $29.1 million.

Stafford’s familiarity, projected salary, and track record all make him a more appealing option for 2025.

The length of the deal could be the largest sticking point.