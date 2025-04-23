Rams Linked to Trio of QBs as Draft Trade Speculation Builds

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to be involved in a trade, either as a participant or the impetus, during the 2025 draft. In which direction they might go remains the greatest mystery on the eve of the event.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that rival teams are “keeping an eye” on the Rams. Those teams could look to jump ahead of them in the draft since the Rams “could quietly be in the market.”

Graziano deemed Matthew Stafford, 37, on a “year-to-year program,” pointing to Jaxson Dart.

“Dart is getting a lot of late buzz, and I don’t think it would be a surprise at this point if he were the second quarterback taken. In addition to those three teams, I’ve also heard speculative connections to the Browns and Rams. It’s possible that if he’s the apple of someone’s eye, there could be trade movement in the first round to secure him,” Graziano wrote on April 23.

Dart has been a popular speculative target for the Rams during the pre-draft process. However, he is not the only QB drawing buzz with ties to them.

Rams Linked to Next-Tier QB Duo in 2025 Draft

Graziano noted that an anonymous AFC executive ranked former Louisville QB Tyler Shough as his QB2 in the class.

“Louisville’s Tyler Shough has emerged late, with great arm strength and 6-foot-5 size,” Graziano wrote. “One NFL general manager went as far as to say he would not be surprised if Shough went on Day 1. I’ve heard that some people with the Rams are very high on Shough (though they don’t have a second-round pick), and the Giants have done a lot of work here, too.”

He also pointed to Kyle McCord, formerly of Syracuse. Graziano reported that some teams view McCord as more of a backup candidate. A “weaker” crop of prospects could boost his stock.

The Rams have “shown sneaky interest” in McCord, per Graziano.

“He can read a defense, really smart, loves football, studies, can learn all the concepts, can make all of the throws,” an anonymous veteran NFL assistant coach told Graziano about the former Ohio State transfer.

Both McCord and Shough should come off the board later than Dart. That would open the possibility of a trade back to pick up additional draft capital for the Rams.

Matthew Stafford’s Future Driving Rams Speculation

Stafford has been the driving force behind everything Rams this offseason, including their draft plans. They re-worked his contract to continue forward together. The Rams also upgraded at wide receiver, going from Cooper Kupp to Davante Adams.

There was also trade speculation about Stafford before the two sides agreed to renegotiate his deal, the new terms of which are not yet public.

LA is confident in QB2 Jimmy Garoppolo and still likes 2023 fourth-rounder Stetson Bennett.

Stafford’s time will come to an end sooner rather than later, though. Garoppolo turns 34 in November. Bennett has yet to play a snap in the regular season. It behooves the Rams to at least explore the incoming class of prospects in the event one of them falls within their range.

The Rams own eight selections in the draft before making any trades. Only two of their picks are within the top 100 picks. One of those picks is No. 90 overall. They also own the 101st pick.

The draft runs from April 24 (Round 1) through April 26 (Round 4-7),