Matthew Stafford Gets Good News as Rams Prepare to Face 49ers

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is set up well as the Los Angeles Rams prepare for Week 1. They are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

The Rams expect to be as close to full participation as possible in Week 1. That includes Super Bowl Champion Alaric Jackson. His status, along with that of wide receiver Puka Nacua, looms large for the Rams. That is against the San Francisco 49ers and beyond.

“Puka Nacua had a, obviously, rough off-season off the field. There were certainly some questions about his availability,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on “Good Morning Football” on September 7. “Sean McVay saying he expects that Puka Nacua and Alaric Jackson–by the way, another player who was embroiled in some off-the-field controversy as well; legal situation–expect both of those guys to be on the field.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported a similar set of updates on “SportsCenter” on Monday afternoon.

Jackson has dealt with blood clots as recently as last season.

Nacua and Myles Garrett are battling injuries. Aaron Donald is ramping up after two years in retirement. Jackson’s status is not related to any sort of physical issue, though.

Instead, Stafford and the Rams continue to await the legal process to play out and a final decision from the NFL. It all stems from Jackson’s alleged domestic violence incident that led to his arrest in June.

Matthew Stafford, Rams Hoping Promising Trend Continues With Alaric Jackson & Puka Nacua

A member of the media asked directly about Jackson’s availability to protect Stafford’s blindside. They also asked about Nacua’s availability as the reigning MVP’s top target. McVay kept it brief.

“Absolutely,” McVay told reporters in response to the inquiry, adding, “That’s what I’ve heard. Haven’t heard anything different,” regarding the league office’s decision on whether to discipline Jackson and/or Nacua for their respective legal troubles.

Jackson and Nacua avoided suspension amid a slew of them around the NFL in late August.

“No other players will be placed on the commissioner exempt list today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 30. “Other matters still remain under the league’s review: Puka Nacua and Alaric Jackson in Los Angeles, Rashod Bateman in Baltimore.”

Losing Nacua would sting and could significantly hinder Stafford and the Rams’ Super Bowl pursuit in 2026.

Losing Jackson, though, could prove disastrous.

Rams at Risk With Second-Most Important Player

Jackson is a former undrafted free agent and backup on the Rams’ Super Bowl team in 2026. He has started all 45 games that he has played in over the past three seasons.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins ranked him as the second-most important Rams player.

“Outside of the quarterback position, no spot is more critical than the one protecting his blindside — and that importance goes up a notch when the quarterback is 38, confined to the pocket and managing a degenerative back issue,” Atkins wrote in June.

“Jackson has carved out a very solid career after going undrafted, as he’s settled in as the full-time left tackle the Rams needed after Andrew Whitworth’s retirement. He’s balanced between the run and pass games, and that lets the Rams deploy more of their tight end assistance to help younger players on the right side.”

The Rams lack reliable depth options. Stafford and the Rams almost certainly need Jackson to be available. That is, lest they be forced to find an adequate replacement.