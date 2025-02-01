Hi, Subscriber

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Turns Heads Before Offseason: 'He Did That'

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Matthew Stafford is returning for a 17th season in the NFL, but it remains unclear if he will do so in a Los Angeles Rams uniform. Clarity on his future should come soon following his decision.

In the meantime, Stafford made headlines for a different reason.

He sent a gift to a fan in a story that drew the two-time Pro Bowl QB praise for his efforts to help a fellow girl dad.

“When Bryson Machonga decided to sell his autographed Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford jersey so he could take his daughter to an NFL playoff game, he hoped the quarterback would understand,” the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Boucher wrote on January 31. “Turns out, the longtime Lion did more than that.

“Stafford and his new team, the Los Angeles Rams, recently sent Machonga a new signed Lions jersey.”

It is different from the praise about football and toughness that Stafford often receives.

“I was over the moon. … Disbelief at the start. But then it just turned into resounding joy, excitement,” Machonga told Boucher in a phone interview. “It just reconfirmed who Matthew Stafford is. He had no reason to go about doing this. He had no gain. He’s not our quarterback anymore … he went out of his way in a playoff week.”

Machonga and Stafford’s story made the rounds on social media, boosting the QB’s image.

Fans React to Matthew Stafford Story

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

GettyMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams smiles before a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Stafford, 37, has been with the Rams since 2021. But he began his NFL career with the Lions and still has a strong following among the faithful.

“Cool move by Matthew Stafford,” Honolulu Blues, SB Nation’s Lions-centric site, posted on X.

“Matthew Stafford is the best,” Top Rank Boxing’s Andrew Keck posted on X in reaction to the story. “We Detroit Lions fans should consider ourselves lucky he was the face of the franchise for as long as he was. While he was appreciated by some [raised hand emoji] he was absolutely under-appreciated on the whole.”

“Matthew Stafford is a real one for this,” FanDuel Sportsbook posted.

The NFL Rumors handle on X called Stafford’s act an “incredible gesture.” JPA Football called it “awesome” and “an incredible thing” for the QB to do. ML Football said the story was “heartwarming.”

Rams’ Matthew Stafford ‘QB1’ Over Jared Goff for Overjoyed Lions Fan

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

GettyMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during warm-ups before a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Through all of the reactions, none were stronger than Machonga’s. He said that Stafford will forever be his favorite quarterback.

Even over current Lions QB Jared Goff.

“No disrespect to Jared Goff, I love what Jared Goff has done for the Lions. But this is why (Stafford is) QB1 for me, forever,” Machonga told Boucher. “What he’s doing now, it goes beyond football.

“It’s what sports are meant to do, bring people closer together. He did that — it speaks to his character.”

This is all unlikely to factor into the Rams’ thinking regarding Stafford’s future in Los Angeles.

It is a reminder of the human side of the NFL, especially at a time when the business-oriented nature of the league is about to kick into high gear with free agency and roster cuts looming this offseason.

