Former Third-Round Draft Pick Causing Stir in Myles Garrett’s Place

The Los Angeles Rams are taking a cautious approach with Myles Garrett. Garrett is navigating some soreness early in training camp. That has opened up an opportunity for Josaiah Stewart, and the former Rams third-round draft pick is stepping up.

Stewart recorded 3.0 sacks in a part-time role as a rookie, appearing in all 17 regular-season games and the Rams’ three postseason tilts.

He has consistently drawn attention in training camp this year.

Josaiah Stewart Drawing Consistent Praise During Rams Training Camp

The Rams used the 90th overall pick of the 2025 draft on Stewart, and clearly trusted him enough to keep him active last year. Were it not for Garrett’s presence, Stewart might be drawing projections for a breakout.

The Associated Press’ Greg Beachum noted Stewart “stood out in Garrett’s absence, highlighted by forcing a [Blake] Corum fumble.”

This is not Stewart’s first banner day in this training camp alone.

“Spent today primarily watching the defense,” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson posted on X on July 29. “Kept writing down the speed off the edge from Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart when each was in.”

The Rams have also given Stewart some good mentors, which will pay dividends for the 23-year-old pass rusher.

Josaiah Stewart Gets Honest About Myles Garrett

Stewart spoke candidly about working on improving, noting that the Rams coaches allow players to be themselves within the scheme.

“Everything,” Stewart told LA Football Network when asked directly what he is working on. “It’s non-stop. Every day, I’m just trying to learn something, whether that’s coverage, whether that’s a type of tackle, pass rushing, run stopping, you name it, but it’s all around.”

Stewart noted that the Rams’ D-line was good in 2025 with Jared Verse rather than Garrett.

However, he did say having the reigning and two-time Defensive Player of the Year in the same room was “amazing.”

“Offensive lines are going to be fatigued going up against our D-line, with our rotations, you know, staying fresh and getting after it,” Stewart said before being pressed about what he has learned from Garrett.

“With Myles, just his overall pad level. That’s pretty evident watching this game. He kind of keeps that pretty consistent throughout. And just throughout the other guys, whether this, or their routine, how they see the game, how they watch film–it could be from anything. From pass rushing to run game to the screen game or whatever.”

Stewart’s strong showing in camp could portend a breakout season even in a backup role.

That would be a potentially significant development for the Rams, who have some noteworthy decisions to make next spring.

Josaiah Stewart’s Potential Breakout Could Be Bad News for Pro Bowler

Stewart’s development is noteworthy, with the Rams on track to face a decision on Garrett’s bookend and fellow Pro Bowler, Young.

Young is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Young is also a former third-round pick, taken 77th overall by the Rams in the 2023 draft. It would almost be fitting, then, if the Rams eventually replaced him with a similarly built player in Stewart rather than pay him an exorbitant contract on top of what they will pay Garrett.