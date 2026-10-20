Rams Get Troubling Injury Update on 23-Year-Old Weapon Ahead of IR Return

The Los Angeles Rams have received more concerning injury news as they attempt to turn around their disappointing start to the 2026 season.

Second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson is reportedly facing an extended absence, despite approaching his first opportunity to return from injured reserve.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, October 20, that Ferguson is not expected to be ready when he becomes eligible to return next week.

“Rams TE Terrance Ferguson, who is eligible to come off IR next week, is not expected to be ready at that time,” Schefter wrote on X.

Schefter added that Ferguson’s recovery, according to one source, “will take some time.”

The news leaves Los Angeles without a promising young offensive weapon for an undetermined period, adding another complication for head coach Sean McVay.

Ferguson has missed three games since suffering an ankle injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. His placement on injured reserve October 2 required him to miss at least four games.

The 23-year-old will complete that minimum absence when the Rams visit the Las Vegas Raiders on October 25. However, Schefter’s report indicates Ferguson is unlikely to return for the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 1.

Rams’ Ferguson Faces Extended Absence With Ankle Injury

Ferguson appeared poised for a larger role in McVay’s offense before suffering his injury.

The former Oregon standout was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft and flashed big-play potential during his rookie campaign, finishing with 11 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

Through three appearances this season, Ferguson has recorded seven catches for 63 yards and one touchdown.

His most productive performance came against the New York Giants in Week 2, when he caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown during a 28-6 victory.

The momentum didn’t last long, however, with Ferguson sustaining a medial ankle sprain against Denver the following week.

The Rams placed Ferguson on injured reserve ahead of their Week 4 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

His absence has complicated matters for an offense that has frequently relied on multiple-tight-end formations.

With no firm return date established, Los Angeles must continue planning around Ferguson’s absence rather than counting on an immediate reinforcement.

Rams Have Growing Offensive Worries After Ferguson Update

Ferguson’s inability to play comes at a hard time for the Rams, who have fallen to 2-4 following their 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on October 18.

Los Angeles also faces a significant injury to star receiver Davante Adams, who will likely miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a ruptured hamstring against Arizona.

That leaves quarterback Matthew Stafford without two potential receiving targets as the Rams attempt to revive their struggling offense.

Veteran tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson remain important pieces of the offense, while Davis Allen and rookie Max Klare provide additional depth.

Parkinson delivered a crucial touchdown late against Arizona, briefly giving Los Angeles the lead before the Cardinals responded with a game-winning field goal.

McVay had previously acknowledged that Ferguson’s injury would create more opportunities for Klare.

“It certainly does,” McVay said earlier this month when asked whether Ferguson’s absence would increase Klare’s role.

“This week will represent an opportunity for him to be able to get some reps and maybe get some good game-time action for us.”

The Rams will need production from that group while Ferguson continues his recovery.