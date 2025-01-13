Rams Make Roster Move Before Facing Vikings in NFC Wild Card

The Los Angeles Rams are making the final preparations for their NFC Wild Card showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, and that includes bolstering their pass rush.

LA tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the eight-fewest sacks on the season with 38, but they saw firsthand how much the Detroit Lions’ pass rush affected Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 18.

To help with that, the Rams announced a roster move calling up pass rusher Keir Thomas.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team’s post on X on January 13 read. “Activated, from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation) OLB Keir Thomas.”

Thomas appeared in one game in 2024, finishing with 3 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss. He has yet to record his first sack in three NFL seasons. An undrafted free agent out of Florida State, he has recorded 13 total stops, 5 behind the line, in 17 games with one start.

The 6-foor-2, 260 Thomas provides depth for the Rams with Nick Hampton out for the season.

Having waves of rushers to send at Darnold could be key. He was 4-for-18 for 70 yards when under pressure – 8-for-22 when not blitzed – versus the Lions, per Pro Football Focus.

The Vikings lost starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a knee injury in Week 8 against the Rams. They have also had issues with interior protection, so being able to rush from the edge and tackle spots could help the Rams control this game.

Rams Send 7-Word Message to Rivals Before NFC Wild Card Game vs Vikings

The Rams were supposed to have a home game against the Vikings as a byproduct of winning the NFC West. But the Pasadena Palisades wildfires changed those plans.

The NFL relocated the game to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Cardinals. In appreciation of the measures the Cardinals have taken to turn their home into the Rams’ during the tragedy in LA and surrounding areas, the latter sent a heartfelt message.

“Thanks for opening your doors to us, [Cardinals],” the Rams posted on X on January 3.

“Many thanks to the [Cardinals], Michael Bidwill and his family for jumping in to help ahead of Monday’s game. We could not prepare, play or move our players & families without their help,” team president Kevin Demoff posted on X on January 10, thanking Arizona brass for helping with travel and accommodations.

“I would be remiss in not thanking the @Vikings, their leadership and the Wilf family as well for not only their generous donation to fire relief efforts but for being so understanding of the moving pieces of this week. This is hard on them as well their support is incredible.”

Rams Get Good News About Divisional Round

The Rams found out who they would face if they beat the Vikings, with the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing. That set up the Lions to host the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

The Lions beat the Rams 26-20 during the regular season. And although that was in Week 1, the Lions’ offense puts pressure on their opponents’ with how quickly they can put points up.

The Rams were the No. 20 scoring offense during the regular season.

Injuries played a significant role in that. But the Rams still managed to score more than 20 points one time over the final four weeks of the campaign – in Week 18. The Rams must beat the Vikings before they can concern themselves with that, though.